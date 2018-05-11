Global Competitors Introducing Various Cognitive Impairment Disorder Drugs to Boost Market Growth – Ken Research

Cognitive impairment is not an illness, but a condition of the body. The patient has trouble with memory or paying attention, trouble speaking or understanding, difficulty in recognising people, places or things, and might find new places or situations overwhelming. Cognitive impairment patient is confused, agitated, or very moody. This situation can come and go which is known as delirium. The cognitive impairment disorder can be mild, or severe, or anything in between, temporary problem or a permanent condition. The major causes of temporary cognitive impairment are infections, such as a urinary tract infection or pneumonia, vitamin deficiency, dehydration, and reactions to medications. Few causes of permanent cognitive impairment are dementia, stroke and brain injury. Not every aged person will have cognitive impairment; however, cognitive impairment is more common in older people. It can be both genetic and acquired, and brain damage caused via accidents.

According to the study “Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018”, if left untreated, cognitive impairment disorder can worsen along with the possibility of other mental problems; therefore, various treatment options and a wide range of drugs are available. Globally, therapeutics or drugs for cognitive impairment are still under development. The key players involved in therapeutic or drug development for cognitive impairment are associated with schizophrenia (CIAS), dementia, mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease.

Drugs for cognitive impairment disorders are small molecules, due to their ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and their proven commercial success. Majority of products are neuromodulators, impacting the dopaminergic, serotonergic and glutamatergic systems. There is diversity within each drug in terms of molecule type and molecular targets. Human central nervous system (CNS) is complex and highly sophisticated in nature. Pathophysiology of cognitive impairment disorders is not well understood in the medical sciences. Therefore, treatment options are limited, and the available drugs in the market act by slowing the disease progression or treating symptoms.

The various drugs still under development for cognitive impairment disorders are above 800, respectively. The leading players in the global cognitive impairment disorders drugs development are Eli Lilly and Co., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc, Aucta Pharmaceuticals LLC, Avineuro Pharmaceuticals Inc, CereSpir Inc, CHA Bio & Diostech Co Ltd, CohBar Inc, Connexios Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Cypralis Ltd, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, Dongkook Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Dr. August Wolff GmbH & Co KG Arzneimittel, Echo Pharmaceuticals BV, Eisai Co Ltd, Epigen Biosciences Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Golden Biotechnology Corp, Grifols SA, ID Pharma Co Ltd, Immungenetics AG, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd, Lead Discovery Center GmbH, Merck & Co Inc, Microlin Bio Inc, ModGene Pharma LLC, Octapharma AG, Oryzon Genomics SA, Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd, Ovensa Inc, Prevacus Inc, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc, and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

It was observed that cognitive impairment disorders will increase significantly over the next few years due to increase in aging population. Therefore, there is a strong need to develop new drugs that effectively treat symptoms and target the underlying mechanisms of disease. The advanced technology in medical sciences is encouraging cognitive impairment disorders drug development worldwide. With more players in this category, more variants of drugs are introduced for the treatment of cognitive impairment disorders. This trend will continue over the next few years due to increasing instances of cognitive impairment disorders among all age groups.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/cognitive-impairment-disorders-drug-development-pipeline-review/149105-91.html

Related Reports:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/pharmapoint-painful-diabetic-neuropathy-global-drug-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2026/149179-91.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/pharmaceuticals/mitogen-activated-protein-kinase-14-cytokine-suppressive-anti-inflammatory-drug-binding-protein-or-mitogen-activated-protein-kinase-p38-alpha-or-map-kinase-mxi2-or-max-interacting-protein-2-or-stress-activated-protein-kinase-2a-or-mapk14-or-ec-2-7-11-24-/149141-91.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

0124-4230204