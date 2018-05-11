Research Report Covers the Global Biometrics Technology Market 2023

Study on Biometrics Technology Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Biometrics Technology Market by application(face, hand geometry, voice, signature, IRIS, AFIS, and NON-AFIS), by end use(government, banking & finance, consumer electronics, healthcare, transport/logistics and defence & security) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Biometrics Technology over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global biometrics technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global biometrics technology market covers segments such as application, and end-use. The application segments include face, hand geometry, voice, signature, IRIS, AFIS, and NON-AFIS. On the basis of end-use the global biometrics technology market is categorized into government, banking & finance, consumer electronics, healthcare, transport/logistics, and defence & security.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global biometrics technology market such as, NEC Corporation, EyeVerify, Inc., David-Link, FaceFirst, Inc., Iris ID, Inc., Accu-Time Systems, Inc., 3M Cogent, Bio-Key International, Inc., Thales S.A., and Precise Biometrics.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global biometrics technology market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of biometrics technology market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the biometrics technology market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the biometrics technology market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Biometrics Technology Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Biometrics Technology Market

4. Global Biometrics Technology Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Face

4.2 Hand geometry

4.3 Voice

4.4 Signature

4.5 Iris

4.6 AFIS

4.7 Non-AFIS

5. Global Biometrics Technology Market by End-Use 2017 – 2023

5.1 Government

5.2 Banking & Finance

5.3 Consumer Electronics

5.4 Healthcare

5.5 Transport/Logistics

5.6 Defence & Security

6. Global Biometrics Technology Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Biometrics Technology Market by Application

6.1.2 North America Biometrics Technology Market by End-Use

6.1.3 North America Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Biometrics Technology Market by Application

6.2.2 Europe Biometrics Technology Market by End-Use

6.2.3 Europe Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Biometrics Technology Market by Application

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Biometrics Technology Market by End-Use

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Biometrics Technology Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Biometrics Technology Market by Application

6.4.2 RoW Biometrics Technology Market by End-Use

6.4.3 RoW Biometrics Technology Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 NEC Corporation

7.2 EyeVerify, Inc.

7.3 David-Link

7.4 Iris ID, Inc.

7.5 Accu-Time Systems, Inc.

7.6 3M Cogent

7.7 Precise Biometrics AB

7.8 Bio-Key International, Inc.

7.9 Thales S.A

