Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty Makes Relocating to Tri-Cities Area in Washington State Easier

“Visit TRI-CITIES” website says that one great place to live in Washington State is the Tri-Cities area. People looking to move to Tri-Cities can go to Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty for advice.

[KENNEWICK, 05/11/2018] — The Tri-Cities area in Washington State consists of three cities, namely Pasco, Kennewick, and Richland. Visit TRI-CITIES, a website dedicated to providing information regarding the area, says that Tri-Cities is an excellent place to start a business, raise a family, retire, and pursue further studies.

Great Reasons to Relocate in the Tri-Cities

According to the website, residents living in the Tri-Cities area enjoy the following benefits:

• Limitless Regional Attractions

• Diverse Outdoor Recreational Opportunities

• Yearly Precipitation of Less than Seven Inches

• Low Crime Rate

• Virtually Non-Existent Traffic Congestion

Moreover, families planning to relocate in the area have many housing options, from new construction developments to established neighborhoods.

When it comes to education and career, the Tri-Cities area provides residents elementary through university-level education. They can further their education without having to leave the area by attending either Washington State University Tri-Cities or Columbia Basin College. Additionally, business owners will find a pool of educated and skilled workers in the Tri-Cities, as the Milken Institute ranked the area among the Top 10 High Technology Communities in the Nation.

Helping Individuals Move to Tri-Cities

Moving to Tri-Cities area is easy, especially when individuals turn to Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty. Whether relocating to the West or across the state, the company’s agents are ready to help clients feel at home in no time.

Clients can take advantage of these services offered by the company:

• Tour of the Local Area

• Cost-of-living Analysis

• Household Goods Move Management

• Temporary Housing Assistance

• Home Purchasing

• Home Marketing Assistance

• Career Assistance that Lets Clients Find a Fulfilling and Promising Career

• Mortgage Assistance that Takes away the Hassle of Purchasing a House

About Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty

Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty started its business in 1992. Over the years, the company has evolved, but its heart and core values remained the same. Its philosophy is to pick the right agents, train them in using innovative marketing tools, and create a culture where people appreciate and value collaboration and open communication.

Log on to http://www.rcsothebysrealty.com/ for more details.