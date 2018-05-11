Touchless Sensing Market Overview, Top Key Players, Growth Analysis and Segments by Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario:

Touchless Sensing is an innovative method which allows users to interact with the devices thereby performing certain tasks without having any physical contact. Toucless sensing has emerged as very helpful method in IT industry and apart from IT industry, it has various applications in various industries.

Hygiene factor and technological advancement are some key drivers for this market. This market has been valued at USD high billion in the year 2015, which is expected to grow at USD in billion by the end of forecasted period.

Major Key Players:

Eyesight Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.)

Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Intel (U.S.)

Elliptic Labs Inc., (Norway)

CogniVue Corporation, (Canada)

InvenSense (U.S.)

Crossmatch (U.S.)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherland)

Study Objective of Touchless Sensing Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Touchless Sensing Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Touchless Sensing market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Sensor, by Technology, by applications vertical and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Touchless Sensing Market

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Sensor : Proximity & infrared sensors, image sensors among others.

Segmentation by Technology : Touch less bio-metric (face recognition, eye recognition, touchless fingerprint recognition, voice recognition), touch-less sanitary equipment (trashcans, hand dryers, flushes among others)

Segmentation by Application Vertical : BFSI, Government, Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics among others.

Regional Analysis:

Currently, Europe is dominating the market of touchless sensing market with the market share of due to the factor like hygiene standards. People of countries like UK, Spain, France believes in higher hygiene standards which is driving the market in this countries.

North America is stands as second biggest market in terms of revenue generation where US is leading. Currently, North America holds of market share which has been valued at USD high billion in the year 2015.

Industry News

In June 2016, NXP Semiconductors expanded the NFC portfolio for various applications.

In July, 2014 InvenSense Inc. acquired Movea which is toucless and motion sensing developer.

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

K

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia– Pacific

Asia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia

Pacific

