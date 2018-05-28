Formal Footwear Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Formal Footwear Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Formal Footwear Market by footwear type (ballerinas, boots, brogue, derby, flat, high heels, loafers, sandals, slip-on’s, oxfords, wedge), leather type (full grain, patent leather, pebble, suede leather, synthetic leather, top grain) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Formal Footwear Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Formal Footwear Market. Global formal footwear market size is expected to exceed USD X.xx billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of x.xx% over the period of 2017 – 2023

The Increasing Awareness among People about Cruelty against Animals, Preference for Eco-Friendly Alternatives are Expected to drive the growth of demand for Synthetic Leather Based Formal Footwear

Product innovation, expansion of distribution channels, heavy spending in branding and marketing of the products, use of modern technologies and materials characterizes the global formal footwear market. The affinity for adopting new trends in designs among the consumers is driving the growth of the formal footwear market. The increasing popularity of e-commerce is driving the growth of the global formal footwear market, as it gives the consumers the comfort of shopping from anywhere and gives them more options to choose. Increasing brand awareness among the consumers is driving the demand for branded formal footwear. Increasing number official and formal events in official and personal lives of people are influencing the sales of the formal footwear in many regions. Men’s formal footwear segment dominates the global formal footwear market. Ladies formal footwear segment is expected to have more designs in coming years. As more women are entering professional careers in this era, the demand for the ladies formal footwear are expected to grow significantly during forecast period. Increasing preference for flat heeled foot wears over high heeled foot wears among ladies are expected to drive the demand for the flat heeled formal foot wears. Presence of counterfeit formal footwear in large numbers in the market and the increasing competition from small manufacturers with similar products as that of branded ones are the major restraints for the global formal footwear market. The increasing number of women in offices globally is expected to provide opportunities for major players in the market to expand as ladies prefer multiple foot wears for regular use. The spreading of western lifestyles in emerging nations is expected to provide opportunities for the major players to cover the untapped markets during the forecast period.

Tradition of Having Formal Wears on Various Occasions in North America Is Expected To Sustain the Growth of Demand for Formal Footwear Market

The global athletic footwear market covers the analysis of geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. In this section, the key trends and market size for each region is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023. Among geographies, Asia-Pacific is the largest formal footwear market with high market share. It is expected to remain as the fastest growing formal footwear market during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The presence of large young population in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia among others and increasing adoption of western lifestyle among them are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific formal footwear market. Moreover, the presence of large number of footwear manufacturers in the region, which focuses on exports, enhances the growth of the market. North America and Europe are the next major markets. North American market relies heavily on the imports from China. The tradition of having formal wears on various occasions in North America is expected to sustain the growth of demand for formal footwear during the forecast period. In Europe, ladies formal footwear segment is expected to grow significantly with a rise in demand for flat heeled foot wears.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of formal footwear market. Moreover, the global formal footwear market is segmented, by footwear type and by leather type. The global formal footwear market by footwear type covers ballerinas, boots, brogue, derby, flat, high heels, loafers, sandals, slip-on, oxfords, wedge and some others. On the basis of the leather type, the market is segmented as full grain, patent leather, pebble, suede leather, synthetic leather, top grain, and some others.

Companies Profiled

The companies covered in the report include manufacturers of global formal footwear market include Aldo Group, Bata Shoe organization, Burberry Group Inc, Calvin Klein , C & J Clark International Ltd, ECCO Sko A/S, Dolce & Gabbana , Guccio Gucci, Hugo Boss, Kenneth Cole Production Inc, LaCross Footwear, Louis Vuitton and Prada.

