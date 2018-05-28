GLOBAL OLIGONUCLEOTIDE POOL MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2022

Illinois, 28 May 2018(News)- The Global Oligonucleotide Pool Market was valued at $ 1,292.8 million in 2016 and expected to reach at $2,324 million by 2022 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the growth of global Oligonucleotide pool market are big pharmaceutical companies investing in oligonucleotide therapeutics for drug development, increased involvement of CMOs in manufacturing therapeutic oligonucleotides and wide application areas offered by the oligonucleotides, among others.

The growth barriers are complexity in the technology of manufacturing oligonucleotides and inaccuracy issues for the specific oligonucleotides among others.

The market is majorly categorized on the basis of types which is further segmented into DNA pool and RNA pool. On the basis of applications the market is segmented into research, diagnostics and therapeutics, and others. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into commercial research, pure academic research, and others and geographic regions. Globally, North America holds the largest market share of global Oligonucleotide pool market, registering 42.2 % in 2016.

The scope of Global Oligonucleotide pool market study includes the market value, market size and a detailed analysis of vendor products and strategies.

Key Players:

• The leading players of the Global Oligonucleotide pool market are Agilent Technologies

• Creative Biogene, CustomArray, Inc.

• Integrated DNA Technologies

• Inc., MYcroarray

• Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC

• TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC

• Twist Bioscience and others.

Study Objectives of Oligonucleotide pool Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2022 Market:

Ø To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries

Ø To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments based on type, and sub-segment for Global Oligonucleotide pool market

Ø To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Ø To provide economic factors that influence the Global Oligonucleotide pool market

Target Audience:

• Oligonucleotide pool companies

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Raw Material Suppliers

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Key Findings:

• On the basis of types, DNA oligonucleotides accounted for the largest market share of 66.9% in 2016.

• On the basis of applications. research accounted for the largest market share of 53.5% in 2016.

• US accounted for the largest market share of 77.6% in 2016, with a market value of USD 423.5 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Europe

• Western Europe

• Germany

• France

• U.K.

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Western Europe

• Eastern Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Republic of Korea

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

The total Muscle Stimulator Market is expected to reach USD 768.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasted period.

The global muscle stimulator market is segmented on the basis of products, applications. The global muscle stimulator market by products is divided into Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator, Burst mode Alternating Current, Neuromuscular Electric Stimulation, Interferential Current. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator market is commanding the largest market share of 34.0% in 2016, this market is expected to reach USD 268.5 million in 2023 for USD 174.4 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.6% during forecast period.

Key Players:

• The leading market players in the global muscle stimulator market include DJO Global, Inc.

• Mettler Electronics Corp.

• Axiobionics

• Zynex

• NeuroMetrix

• OMRON Corporation

• Tone-A-Matic and others.

Study objectives:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global muscle stimulator market

• To provide insights about factors influencing and affecting the market growth

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on products, applications, and regions for the global muscle stimulator market.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, and comprehensively analysing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience:

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Pharmaceutical Suppliers

• Potential investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

• Reaserch companies

Key Findings:

• The muscle stimulator global market and is expected to reach USD 768.3 million by 2023

• Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator market is commanding the largest market share of 34.0% in 2016.

• North America holds the largest market share of 41.6% of microfluidic devices market and is anticipated to reach USD 328.9 million by the end of forecast period

• Asia the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period

The reports also covers regional analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o U.K.

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

