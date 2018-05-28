Liquid Fertilizer Market Analysis and Value Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2017-2023

Study on Liquid Fertilizer Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Liquid Fertilizer Market by production process (Synthetic and organic), type of fertilizer (potash, nitrogen, phosphorous and micronutrients), crop type (cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Liquid Fertilizer over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Liquid Fertilizer Market which includes company profiling of Kugler Company, Compo Expert Gmbh, Agrium Inc, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Yara International Asa, Israel Chemical Ltd. (icl), Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, Agroliquid. The global liquid fertilizer market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 2.5% and 3.0% during 2017-2023.

The Demand for Liquid Fertilizers Has Increased Due To Rise in Need for Agricultural Output to Fulfill the Global Food Requirements

The global liquid fertilizer market was sized over USD 11.2 billion in 2015. The global liquid fertilizer market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 2.5% and 3.0% during 2017-2023. Adoption of precision farming and protected agriculture, increasing environmental concerns, the fertilizers are mixed with water thereby it is easy to use and apply, increasing demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, remains the key factor driving the growth of global Liquid fertilizer market. Moreover, high treatment costs and lack of awareness among farmers are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Disposable incomes and rapid growth in the global economy, rise in on-farm liquid fertilizer storage, and increase in the production and yield of crops are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Asia Pacific is expected to continue its Dominance and is anticipated to grow at the Highest CAGR rate over the Forecast Period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.Asia Pacific was the largest market among the geographies due the extraordinary growth, continuous increase in the population, and support from governments as well as national and international associations to increase the agricultural production, and increasing deficiency in soil. Following the Asia Pacific region, North America and Europe are expected to have a moderate growth rate over the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for liquid fertilizers in Latin America (covered in RoW region) is increasing rapidly, in Africa due to increasing cropping area and is expected to have a major growth in the forecasted years.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the Liquid fertilizer market by production process, by type of fertilizer, by crop type and by mode of application. Synthetic and organic are two different processes included in production process segment. Market segmentation based on type of liquid fertilizers includes potash, nitrogen, phosphorous and micronutrients. Moreover, the global Liquid fertilizer market based on crop type is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. On the basis of mode of application, the liquid fertilizers market is segmented into soil, foliar, fertigation and others

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Kugler Company, Compo Expert Gmbh, Agrium Inc, K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Yara International Asa, Israel Chemical Ltd. (icl), Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, Agroliquid.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1Report Description

1.2Research Methods

1.3Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Overview

3.1Introduction

3.2Market Dynamics

3.2.1Drivers

3.2.2Restraints

3.2.3Opportunities

3.3Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5Competitive Landscape in the Liquid Fertilizer Market

4. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market: IGR Snapshots

4.1Global Liquid Fertilizer Market key Trends

4.2Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process

4.3Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer

4.4Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop Type

4.5Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Mode of Application

5. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1Synthetic

5.2Organic

6. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1Potash

6.2Nitrogen

6.3Phosphorous

6.4Micronutrients

7. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop Types (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

7.1Cereals and grains

7.2Oilseeds and Pulses

7.3Fruits and vegetables

7.4Others

8. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market by Mode of Application (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

8.1Soil

8.2Foliar

8.3Fertigation

8.4Others

9. Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

9.1North America

9.1.1North America Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process (USD Million)

9.1.2North America Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer (USD Million)

9.1.3North America Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop types (USD Million)

9.1.4North America Liquid Fertilizer Market by Modes of Application (USD Million)

9.1.5North America Liquid Fertilizer Market by Country (USD Million)

9.2Europe

9.2.1Europe Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process (USD Million)

9.2.2Europe Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer (USD Million)

9.2.3Europe Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop Types (USD Million)

9.2.4Europe Liquid Fertilizer Market by Modes of Application (USD Million)

9.2.5Europe Liquid Fertilizer Market by Country (USD Million)

9.3Asia-Pacific

9.3.1Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process (USD Million)

9.3.2Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer (USD Million)

9.3.3Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop Types (USD Million)

9.3.4Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizer Market by Modes of Application (USD Million)

9.3.5Asia-Pacific Liquid Fertilizer Market by Country (USD Million)

9.4Rest of the World (RoW)

9.4.1RoW Liquid Fertilizer Market by Production Process (USD Million)

9.4.2RoW Liquid Fertilizer Market by Type of Fertilizer (USD Million)

9.4.3RoW Liquid Fertilizer Market by Crop types (USD Million)

9.4.4RoW Liquid Fertilizer Market by Modes of Application (USD Million)

9.4.5RoW Liquid Fertilizer Market by Sub-region (USD Million

10. Company Profiles

10.1Kugler Company

10.2Compo Expert Gmbh

10.3Agrium Inc

10.4K+S Aktiengesellschaft

10.5Yara International Asa

10.6Israel Chemical Ltd. (Icl)

10.7Haifa Chemicals Ltd

10.8Plant Food Company

10.9Rural Liquid Fertilizers

10.10Agroliquid

