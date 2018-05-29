Heartland Tank Services Delivers Professional Tank Repair and Modification Services

Heartland Tank Services, a trusted name in storage tank industry, delivers professional tank repair and modification services across the US. These services help businesses adhere to industry regulations, including API-650 and 653 Specifications.

[ENGLEWOOD, 29/5/2018] – Heartland Tank Services, a leading name in storage tank industry, provides professional tank repair modification services all throughout the US. It has a team of technicians equipped with the proper training and tools to deliver quality repairs and retrofits.

Tank Reconstruction

Heartland Tank Services has extensive experience in reconstructing tanks damaged by natural disasters, such as hurricanes, tornados, floods, mudslides, and fires. This team is also experts in fixing tanks impaired by pressurization, vacuum, and unstable foundations.

Minor Repair Services

The company provides minor repair services, too. Its technicians don’t only fix small issues but also treat these as possible symptoms of a larger problem. Their job isn’t complete without investigating the tank thoroughly. If they find something amiss, the technicians inform the customers of various repair options to help them prevent significant damages and costly repairs in the future.

Internal Liner Installation

Heartland Tanks Services provides professional internal liner installation, including modification services needed to retrofit the tank to allow for a liner. This solution includes installing a roof machine hatch that helps lower the liner into the tank and replacing tank nozzles with flat-faced flanges to protect the liner. The personnel also add valve boxes on the outside of the tank for valve containment.

The team consists of technicians with necessary certifications to perform welding, crane operation, scaffolding, inspections, and other skills needed in tanks repairs and retrofits. These technicians also provide excellent customer service, echoing the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality work.

More importantly, with years of experience in constructing above storage tanks that comply with API-650 and 653 Specifications and other regulations, Heartland Tanks Services ensures all tanks repairs and modifications by its team meet industry standards and regulations. The customers have the assurance that the tanks are safe to use once they place these back in service.

About Heartland Tank Services

Since 2007, Heartland Tank Services has been providing complete liquid storage tank services, from constructing and maintaining aboveground storage tanks to tank liner installation and repairs. The company is known for its work ethic and professionalism in delivering the highest quality of products and services in the industry.

To know more about Heartland Tank Services, visit https://heartlandtankservices.com.