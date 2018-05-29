Nursing Conference 2018

It is 28th time that nurses and allied healthcare workers gather to network, exchange information and be exposed to the latest advances in their respective fields.

So if you are nurse, a nursing Student or faculty, or a researcher you are invited to submit an abstract as a poster or a speaker and, of course, we are looking forward to welcoming you into our community.

The Conference Nursing Practice 2018 is going to held at Vienna, Austria on 9-10th August 2018with the theme To Promote Excellence and Explore the art of Nursing in Practice.

The Nursing Practice Conference 2018 aims to gather principal scientist, researchers, experts and researchers working under academia, Business Delegates and students across the globe for the dissemination of new ideas, research results and practical developmental experiences in the field of nursing.