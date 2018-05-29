Protective Clothing Industry Size, Market Applications, Growth, Share, Demand and Forecasts 2025

Global Protective clothing market research information: material (Aramid & Blends, Polyolefin & Blends, Polyamide), application (Thermal, chemical, Mechanical) end-user industry (Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Medical, and Others) – Forecast till 2023

Synopsis of Protective Clothing Market:

The global protective clothing is a lucrative market and is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR. Protective clothing is worn to shield oneself from the adverse effects of chemicals, thermal, mechanical and other hazards. The growing implementations of strict safety regulations throughout the glove coupled with the increasing workplace hazards are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, practices such as total quality management (TQM) and safety standards mainly in U.S. and Europe are expected to further surge the growth of the market. The launch of new fibers coupled with the combination of attractiveness and safety in protective clothing market is anticipated to be a major opportunity for market growth. Protective clothing is extensively used in various ends use industries such as oil and gas, mining, building and construction, healthcare, firefighting, and military and defense among others. However, the high cost of raw materials coupled with the growing threat of substitution is anticipated to a major downside to the growth of the market.

Among the various material segments in the protective clothing market, the PBI (Polybenzimidazole) material is anticipated to be the largest segment and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The advantages of PBI such as high chemical and thermal stability is the major factor driving the growth of the segment. Polybenzimidazole is often blended with aramid to enhance its fire protection efficiency. Among the end-use industries, building and construction is the dominant segment, and healthcare & medical is expected to be the fastest growing segment.

The growing construction activities throughout the globe is the major factor driving the growth of this segment. On the basis of the application, the thermal segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast years. Thermal protective coatings are used in various industries such as metal, welding, ceramics, and other manufacturing industries.

Segmental Analysis:

The global protective clothing market is segmented into the material, application, and end-user. On the basis of the material, the market is segregated into aramid & blends, polyolefin & blends, polyamide, PBI, cotton fibers, laminated polyesters, and others. The market by application is categorized into thermal, chemical, mechanical, visibility and others. The market by end use industry is further segregated into oil & gas, construction & manufacturing, healthcare/medical, mining, military, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global protective clothing market are 3M Company (U.S.), Ansell Limited (Australia), Asatex AG (Germany), Australian Defense Apparel (Australia), Bennett Safetywear Ltd (U.K), Bulwark Protective Apparel (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Globe Manufacturing Co. LLC (U.S.), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), and Kimberly Clark Corp. (U.S.) among others.

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

