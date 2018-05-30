Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch: The Minimalist with a Twist

The Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch is a tough watch; though do not expect G-Shock like toughness. It’s not meant to be that way. It is fine till a round of golf; perhaps tennis. Pool, billiards or bowling – those are cool with it. Not Polo. Neither rugby! Or, Soccer.

The Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch no doubt is a fashion watch with no significant horological innovation planted into it but at the same time, the Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch is more than just a fashion watch! A normal city life would see it last for a decade, maybe a little more, with the battery properly replaced throughout. At the most, for a couple of times.

The Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch has no additional time measuring gee-whiz functions to it. This one is for times and places where time-splitting and other complexities are no serious considerations. Dinner tables, family gatherings – even weddings, the Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch makes for a good choice, the deep gold finish responsible. The Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch is not specifically designed for harsh or extremely abusive sports and outdoors. It has not been guarded against deliberate abuse. It won’t survive high-intensity, repeated shocks and vibrations for long at a stretch. The gold tone resists minor bruises and abrasions well. So does the mineral glass.

The Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch appears elegant. Clean and professional in its feel, the Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch also fits in as an everyday wear to the office. It’s a good match to business casuals and semi-formals and that is vital towards calling it good. It is chic, modern and backed by some of the leading technologies of the watch domain; a wonderful mix of a simple and casual, sleek look, the Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch is a reliable timekeeper that’s fairly elegant in a masculine way.

The Armani Exchange Rose Gold Men’s Watch is a refined version of showy fashion watches and ooze quality in its every aspect. A flawless built, the Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch, is steeped both in set and stable tradition and contemporary, modern twists.

It’s a style that is hot today and will be relevant tomorrow. The Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch is a cool AX watch to look as cool, hereinafter.

Bottom line: Mens Armani Exchange Watches are a high-fashion label, carrying significant weight among the affordable range of watches. The Armani Exchange Quartz AX2403 Men’s Watch is one of its most off-beat ideas taken shape without altering the basics. It’s bold, youthful and creates a diverse line of fashion that’s durable enough to last for a decade and is rich in latest technical and technological aspects.