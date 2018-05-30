Dairy Products Packaging Market Estimated to Exhibit 4.5% CAGR through 2027

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new research report titled “Dairy Products Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)” has included analysis on various market segments of the dairy products packaging market. The analysis unveils major revenue pockets that the reader can tap in order to grab major hold in the global market. Moreover, the research report also covers opportunity assessment along with vital insights on each market segment, developments and innovations in the current packaging solutions as well as growth drivers positively influencing the expansion of the global dairy products packaging market.

Growth in the Packaging Industry Coupled with a Growing Dairy Industry to Fuel the Adoption of Packaging Solutions for Dairy Products

According to the research, the global packaging industry was valued at about US$ 880 Bn in 2016. The main trends impacting the growth of the packaging industry is the increasing focus on wellness of consumers. Among various types of packaging, flexible and rigid packaging are gaining high steam. The application of packaging in various end use industries has been on the rise since past years. Among the end use industries and respective applications, the food and dairy products sector has shown high inclination towards use of packaging solutions and also accounted for a higher market share in the overall packaging sector. The growth in the dairy industry across regions around the globe is expected to create significant demand for packaging of dairy products for the purpose of distribution and storage, thus fuelling the growth of the global dairy products packaging market.

FMI Recommends Key Players to Focus on the Markets in Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) has been a lucrative region for the growth of the packaging industry as a whole. With respect to dairy products, this region has been at the forefront since several years. The APEJ region is anticipated to reflect maximum growth in the market for packaging of dairy products owing to increasing consumption of dairy products across countries in this region. China and India are the major growth pockets for the dairy products packaging market, with China leading the market in APEJ. Moreover, there has been an increasing the number of outlets across countries in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, which is another aspect contributing to the market’s growth in this region. The dairy products packaging market in APEJ is projected to expand at a high value CAGR of 6.4% throughout the period of assessment.

“We expect the global market for dairy products packaging to grow at the rate of 4.5% during the 2017-2027 timeline with growth largely driven by milk and yogurt packaging products.”

––– Research Specialist – Packaging, Future Market Insights

Growing Demand for Aseptic Packaging in the Dairy Industry to Drive Global Market Growth

Aseptic packaging enhances the shelf-life of several dairy products, both solid and liquid. Consumers are focusing on healthy lifestyle along with food safety. Growing focus on food safety has compelled manufacturers of dairy products to use healthy packaging formats. This has spurred the use of aseptic packaging. Aseptic packaging formats include pouches, liquid cartons, bottles, cups, jars, composite cans and metal cans. The increasing adoption of aseptic packaging for dairy products is expected to bode well for dairy products packaging market at a global level.

Competition Analysis

