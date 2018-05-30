Posted on by

E-invoicing Software Market Outlook from 2018-2025

This report studies the global E-invoicing Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global E-invoicing Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

In 2017, the global E-invoicing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

  • Freshbooks
  • Zoho
  • Xero
  • Intuit
  • Brightpearl
  • Sage
  • FinancialForce
  • Tipalti
  • PaySimple
  • Acclivity Group
  • KashFlow Software
  • Araize
  • Micronetics
  • Norming Software
  • Yat Software
  • SAP
  • iPayables
  • Coupa
  • Zervant

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Cloud-Based
  • On-premises

Market segment by Application, E-invoicing Software can be split into

  • Energy
  • FMCG
  • Express Service
  • Finance
  • E-Commerce
  • Other

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To study and forecast the market size of E-invoicing Software in global market.
  • To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
  • To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.


Table of Contents

Global E-invoicing Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of E-invoicing Software
1.1 E-invoicing Software Market Overview
1.1.1 E-invoicing Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global E-invoicing Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India

