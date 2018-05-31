Architectural Coatings Market to 2024: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Study on Architectural Coatings Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Architectural Coatings Market by technology (solvent borne and water borne), by resin type (acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, urethane and others), by application (residential and non-residential) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Architectural Coatings over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Architectural Coatings Market which includes company profiling of Asian Paints, AKZO Nobel, Axalta Coatings, BASF SE, Midwest Industrial Coatings Inc., Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, RPM International Inc., Sumter Coatings and Nippon Paints. According to report the global architectural coatings market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global architectural coatings market covers segments such as, technology, type and end-use. On the basis of technology the global architectural coatings market is categorized into solvent borne and water borne. On the basis of type the global architectural coatings market is categorized into acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, polyester, urethane and others. On the basis of end-use the global architectural coatings market is categorized into residential, commercial and industrial.

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1200

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global architectural coatings market such as, Asian Paints, AKZO Nobel, Axalta Coatings, BASF SE, Midwest Industrial Coatings Inc., Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, RPM International Inc., Sumter Coatings and Nippon Paints.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global architectural coatings market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of architectural coatings market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the architectural coatings market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the architectural coatings market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_architectural_coatings_market

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Architectural Coatings Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Architectural Coatings Market

4. Global Architectural Coatings Market by Technology

4.1. Solvent Borne

4.2. Water Borne

5. Global Architectural Coatings Market by Type

5.1. Acrylic

5.2. Alkyd

5.3. Epoxy

5.4. Polyurethane

5.5. Polyester

5.6. Others

6. Global Architectural Coatings Market by End-use

6.1. Residential

6.2. Commercial

6.3 Industrial

7. Global Architectural Coatings Market by Region 2018-2024

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW

8. Company Covered

8.1. Asian Paints

8.2. AKZO Nobel

8.3. Axalta Coatings

8.4. BASF SE

8.5. Midwest Industrial Coatings Inc.

8.6. Nippon Paints

8.7. PPG Industries

8.8. Rpm International Inc.

8.9. Sumter Coatings

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Website:https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com