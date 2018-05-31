Contact Swing Patrol for 1940s Dancers for Hire to Entertain with Their Performances

If you are planning to add a unique touch of entertainment to your party than just checkout for the Swing Patrol dancers that would take you into the yester years with their wonderful dance performances. Yes, Swing Patrol is a community of dancers that promote vintage dances to themes like Blitz, Great Gatsby or Gangster. They perform Lindy Hop, Balboa and Solo adding unique touch to their dancing style. You can meet them for the 1920s entertainment or the 1940s dancers for hire who shall surely bring great attraction and entertainment to your party. All you need is to choose the dance packages offered by them and accordingly they shall offer their services to perform at corporate parties and office parties, weddings and hen parties, festivals and outdoor events etc as per your choice.

The Swing Patrol offer services to teach dance lessons, perform, choreograph dances, MC’s services and also D Jing. If you choose the grand slam package you can simply relax as Swing Patrol helps you right from choosing the theme appropriate for your party mood to helping you find the right venue, bands, MC services, bar and DJs for a wonderful party night. The 1940s dancers for hire shall come up with their performances along with offering a few beginner classes to the guests also so that they too would shake their legs on the dance floor. The dances ensure everyone has the hair and makeup done to bring in the 1920s entertainment mood to the party and the photobooths are really handy to share your entertainment directly on the social media. They also organise small competitions and floor shows encouraging the guests to show their dancing skills for the ultimate fun and entertainment.

Swing Patrol not only offer performances of the yester year dancing styles but they also offer dancing classes to everyone who is interested to learn Swing dance irrespective of their age. They can join the classes at different levels based on their previous experience in dancing. The classes are mainly offered to teach Lindy Hop and dance to the big band sounds and also introduce to their dancing styles like Balboa, 1920s Solo, Charleston and also Collegiate Shag who can perform in the swing dancing events and venues around the town. The Swing Dance surely brings out your true spirit learning easy swing dance moves combined with fun which is also an effective cardio workout for the fitness freaks.

Are you Looking to hire 1920s,1940s dancers for your Event? Swingpatrol provides best swing dance for your vintage wedding, party or themed event at an affordable Cost. To know more please visit at http://www.swingpatrol.co.uk/

Contact Details:

Swingpatrol

Brighton

London

England

80601

United Kingdom

020 3151 1750

info@swingpatrol.co.uk