Shear Pins Market: Industry Analysis and Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players

A shear pin is a device meant to enable the desired result to occur after a certain force that is predetermined is applied. A shear pin could either work as a conditional operator that doesn’t allow mechanical devices to function without the correct amount of force or merely as a safeguard meant to sacrifice itself in order to shield other mechanical parts. A shear pin functions as a connector from the shaft to the auger. A few common items that could pose a problem include –

A frozen newspaper thrown on the driveway during the winter

A lawn ornament such as a garden gnome that has blown into the walkway

A children’s toy accidentally forgotten in the backyard

A dog’s leash

A package delivered on the doorstep

If not for the shear pin, the augur shaft or gear case could be extensively damaged. It may not even be possible to repair the damage without professional help. With the fail-safe design provided by the shear pin, it is possible to replace minute parts and resume work as soon as possible, provided a few spares are on hand.

Shear Pins Market: About Safeguard Shear Pins

Shear pins function as safety devices meant to shear during an excessive mechanical load. Shear pins prevent costly parts from suffering damage. Shear pins serve as mechanical sacrificial lambs and could be compared to electric fuses. Shear pins are commonly deployed in drive trains including marine engine propellers or snow blower augers.

Shear pins also find use in large aircraft as pushback bars. In aircraft, shear pins typically connect the towbar (which is attached to the aircraft) ‘head’ to the primary towbar shaft. This is how shear pin failure physically separates the aircraft from the tractor. A shear pin is designed in such a way that it could fail in several different ways – sudden acceleration or braking or towbar rotation around the long axis. Any of these could be potentially debilitating to the aircraft.

Shear Pins Market: Shear Pins Used in Weapons

On account of being low cost and highly reliable, shear pins are widely deployed in weapons such as explosive devices. A striker pin can be effectively held in place by a shear pin. This prevents the striker pin from hitting a primer without the required amount of force, which could be the acceleration during a rifle grenade launch. The force applied would break the shear pin, enabling it to move behind on to a primer that then ignites a delay in composition for the purpose of self-destruction. Thus, shear pins stop striker pins from hitting the primer in case a grenade is accidentally dropped.

Shear Pins Market: Shear Pins as Conditional Operators

As a conditional operator, shear pins prevent mechanical devices from functioning before the conditions specified are met. The operational force desired is given a unique threshold by the shear pin. Shear pins deliver a high amount of predictability and reliability along with being extremely easy to manufacture and cost-effective. Shear pins are essentially maintenance free and are operationally ready for many years with almost no noticeable drop in reliability.

The sole flaw is that shear pins can only be used in one operating cycle; they need to be changed after every cycle. A number of designs exploit the ever-ready, maintenance-free state of shear pins. For e.g. – A hydraulic dampener meant to protect from earthquake damage should be able to take advantage of a shear pin. The system should ideally be rigid during regular conditions, but the shear pin would break during an earthquake leaving the hydraulic dampening system to function as required.

Shear Pins Market: Material Used

A shear pin can be constructed from a number of materials, but the most commonly used is metal. When a metallic object is made for any mechanical application, tempering is preferred to make the construction damage resistant. This can be accomplished by way of making the material highly elastic so that the metal reverts to its original shape after any deformation by way of external force. A shear pin is actually tempered to make metal brittle. This is done to make the shear pin shatter or break as opposed to bending with an external force.

A shear pin material is selectively treated to make it fatigue resistant. Therefore, when a small force that is inadequate to break the pin is applied, no damage is suffered by the pin. If material fatigue was able to weaken shear pins, they could be broken down by forces lesser than the initial threshold making the mechanism operate in an unintentional manner, or even during regular functioning of the machine the shear pin is designed to protect.

Shear Pins Market: Companies

Some of the companies actively involved in the shear pins market are Ningbo Jiangdong Gonuo Hardware Co., Ltd., Changzhou Bangde Bearing Roller Co., Ltd, Shenzhen In-Sail Precision Parts Co., Ltd and Dongguan Xiexu Hardware Products Limited.