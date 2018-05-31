Triline Quality Door Systems Provides Easy-to-Install Cavity Sliders with the Triline Phoenix™

The Triline Phoenix™ Cavity Slider from Triline Quality Door Systems has special features that allow easy adjustment and installation.

[DERWENT PARK, 31/5/2018] – Triline Quality Door Systems, a specialist in internal sliding doors in Australia, offers the Triline Phoenix™ Cavity Slider. Its features allow for easy installation and adjustment while also providing spatial efficiency to residential and light commercial applications. Each door from Triline’s range is proudly constructed from hardware supplied by a trusted local brand.

Sliding Doors Designed with Precision for Easy Installation

Triline Phoenix™ Cavity Sliding Door’s dimensions are designed for easy installation. The door clearance is adjustable from 10 to 20 millimetres allowing for carpet, vinyl, tiles and other flooring and covering.

The door frames have a standard door thickness of 35 millimetres but can be custom-made for non-standard sizes and increments. With a special track design, the door will not jump off the track as a single rail system normally would. The Phoenix™ door has a roller feature with precision bearings and quick release fittings that contribute to easy installation and adjustment.

Functional Construction Meets Clean Design

A functional and affordable alternative to hinged doors, the Triline Phoenix™ enables efficient use of space with no door clearance required. The Triline Phoenix™ comes with a variety of stylish finishes including architraves and flush finishes. All visible components of the door are made from varnished grade select timber.

The hardware used to construct the Triline Phoenix™ is supplied by Brio, a trusted brand in sliding and folding door hardware. As with all Triline sliding doors, the Phoenix™ is made of kiln-dried hardwood.

About Triline Quality Door Systems

As a leading source of residential and commercial sliding doors in Australia, Triline Quality Door Systems has been a trusted manufacturer of sliding door systems that are not only functional but also offer aesthetic flexibility. Since 1996, Triline has produced a comprehensive range of sliding doors that are designed based on years of market research.

To learn more about the company and its range of products, visit https://triline.net.au.