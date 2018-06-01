Propylene Glycol Market 2018 | Global Industry Share, Segments & Key Drivers, 2023

Market Scenario

Propylene Glycol is a chemical that is produced by the hydration of propylene oxide. It appear as a colorless, odorless, and viscous liquid which has a faint sweet taste. Propylene Glycol is miscible with water, chloroform, and acetone and is hygroscopic in nature. Propylene Glycol is used as an anti-freeze agent, solvent, flavor enhancer, emulsifier, stabilizer, thickener, humectant, wetting agent, and clarifier in food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics & personal care products. It is classified as “Generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and approved its use as an indirect food additive. Furthermore, industrial grade Propylene Glycol found to have vast applications in end-use industries such as, building & construction, automotive, chemical, packaging, and household.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the Global Propylene Glycol Market are LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited (China), ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.), DowDuPont Inc. (U.S.), Manali Petrochemicals Limited (India), and HaiKe Chemical Group (China).

Regional Analysis

The Global Propylene Glycol Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share of the Global Propylene Glycol Market, followed by North America, which is further trailed by Europe. The Middle East & Africa is expected to show moderate demand over the forecast period. Latin America is also expected to show moderate growth due to slow overall development during the forecast.

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5957

Market Segmentation

The Global Propylene Glycol Market is segmented by Source, Grade, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Source, the Global Propylene Glycol Market is segmented into petroleum-based and bio-based. Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Market is gaining immense popularity these days and expected to grow at the exponential CAGR during the forecast period. Stringent regulations by regulatory bodies like REACH and E.P.A. against the use of petroleum-based products having high VOC content and wide applications in industries such as, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics & personal care industry among other are the factors contributing to the growth of the bio-based propylene glycol market.

On the Basis of the Grade, the Global Propylene Glycol Market is segmented into industrial grade and pharmaceutical grade. Industrial grade is sub-segmented on the basis of applications into unsaturated polyester resins, coolants and antifreeze, hydraulic and brake fluid, aircraft deicing fluid, heat transfer fluids, paint and coatings, printing inks and liquid detergents. Pharmaceutical grade is sub-segmented on the basis of applications into processed foods & animal feedstock, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care products, tobacco & electronic cigarettes, theater fogs & artificial smoke. Pharmaceutical grade Propylene Glycol is expected to have the largest market share in 2017 and expected to grow at exponential CAGR due to growing food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic & personal care industry on account of growing preference for convenience food, rising health awareness, rising disposable income, and changing lifestyle.

On the Basis of End-Use Industry, the Global Propylene Glycol Market is segmented into food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceutical, building & construction, automotive, and others. Food & beverage is expected to have the major market share in 2017 owing to growing preference for convenience food, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle in both developed and emerging economies and expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period.

Access Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/propylene-glycol-market-5957

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com