RFID Printer Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2023

Market Highlights:

An RFID printer creates RFID smart labels, which uses radio frequency technology for transmitting information through user systems. These systems helps in integrating RFID labels into images through different print formats. In majority of cases, RFID printers integrate labels in barcodes, so that the shipping process can be made easier by scanning the shipment which helps in saving time. These printers use thermal transfer technology to integrate RFID labels which consists of integrated circuit and antenna for communication purpose.

RFID printers are used in various fields such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and many more. The printer contains an RF encoder, which helps in transmitting the data to the chip and encodes it. RFID printers also print the label itself, adding a barcode, graphics or any other information desired to the label itself. The rising demand for better inventory management systems, rapid technological advantages in printing technology are driving the market growth. However, the high costs of printing and poor printing quality are restraining the market growth.

Major Key Players

Zebra Technologies Corporation,

SATO Holdings Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Toshiba Tec Corp.,

Avery Dennison Corporation,

Seiko Epson Corporation,

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd,

Wasp Barcode Technologies,

Dascom,

Postek Electronics Co., Ltd. and Godex International Co. Ltd. are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global RFID Printer Market.

The global RFID Printer Market is expected to reach approximately USD 4.82 billion by the end of 2023 with 4.90% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Global RFID Printer Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of RFID printer market appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of RFID printers are targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products.

Global RFID Printer Market – Segmentation

The Global RFID Printer Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by printer type: Comprises industrial Printers, Desktop Printers, Mobile Printers

Segmentation by printing technology: Comprises Thermal Transfer, Direct Thermal, Inkjet

Segmentation by application: Comprises manufacturing, retail, transportation, healthcare, government and others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

