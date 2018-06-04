Computer Vision Market Global Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

Computer vision is an application of artificial intelligence and deep learning techniques aimed at providing computers a visual understanding of the surroundings. Computer vision is capable of performing image acquisition, image processing and image analysis. Image acquisition is the process of converting images into binary data which can be used for analysis purpose. Algorithms are applied during the image processing stage which helps in inferring low-level information about the image. The information is gathered by edge detection, segmentation and classification. Computer vision analyses the data obtained from image processing and helps in taking decision making by running several algorithms within a fraction of seconds.

The computer vision technology is applied in various industry verticals such as agriculture, automotive, industries, healthcare, entertainment, consumer electronics, transportation and many more. In industries computer vision is used to monitor the status of critical infrastructure and helps in giving the alarm in case of emergency. For instance Royal Dutch Shell plc., a multinational oil and gas company use cameras and sensors to compare the state of equipment or valves. Artificial Intelligence equipped with deep learning methods alarms maintenance department if there are any changes in temperature or pressure in the corresponding valves, thereby preventing from a massive explosion.

The increasing adoption of Internet of Things across several industries, rising demand for autonomous vehicles by developed countries and massive demand for computer vision in the healthcare sector are the major driving factors for global Computer Vision Market. The increasing demand for analyzing visual contents among enterprises is fuelling the market growth. High costs associated with the development of techniques and lack of accuracy in computer vision systems are hampering the market growth.

Major Key Players:

Google LLC (U.S.)

Facebook Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Nvidia Corporation (U.S.)

Mercedes-Benz (Germany)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Autoliv Inc (U.S.)

PlayfulVision (Switzerland)

Wikitude GmbH (Germany)

Cognex Corporation (U.S.)

National Instruments Corporation (U.S.)

General Electric (U.S.)

VideoIQ (U.S.

KLA-Tencor Corporation (U.S.)

Segmentation:

The global computer vision market is segmented on the basis of the component, business model, application, industry and region. On the basis of component the segment is further classified into hardware and software. Hardware components consist of scanners, cameras, sensors, sonar, processing chipsets and others. On the basis of business model the segment is classified into Software as a Service, technology licensing, on-time payment and pay as you go service.

The computer vision can is useful in various applications such as facial recognition, gesture analysis, image restoration, character recognition, medical image analysis and many more. The computer vision technology is deployed in various industry verticals such as agriculture, automotive, healthcare, entertainment, consumer electronics, transportation and many more.

Key Findings:

Umbo computer vision, leading provider of video security technology, released Umbo SmartBullet. It possesses AI-based technology which can be used for intruder detection in industries, transportation areas, schools and many others.

Microsoft Corporation, recently launched an update for embedded image recognition for mobile applications. Part of Azure cognitive services suite, Microsoft tool enables computer vision capabilities such as identifying objects in applications. They developed real-time image classification functionality for iOS devices.

Regional Analysis:

The global computer vision market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America holds the major market share for global computer vision market. The adoption of machine vision across several industries such as automotive and manufacturing are driving the market in this region. Adoption of surveillance analytics for user behavior tracking is fuelling the market growth.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show steep growth during the forecast period. The adoption of virtual and augmented displays in automotive and 3D gaming is driving the market in this region. Computer vision is primarily being adopted for image recognition and in medical image analysis is promoting the market growth.

Intended Audience:

Research Organizations

Software developers

Testing

Technology investors

Component suppliers

Service providers

