Microgrid Market Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

The  Global  Microgrid  market  has  been  evaluated  as  growing  market  and  expected  that  the  market  will  touch  high  growth  figures  in  Asia-Pacific  region  during  forecast  period. 

Microgrid  Market  are  the  system  used  to  generate  and  control  flow  of  electric  power  to  commercial,  industrial,  and  federal  government  consumers.  It  provides  benefits  over  traditional  grid  system  namely  reliability,  carbon  emission  reduction,  diversification  of  energy  sources,  and  reduction  of  cost  associated  with  power  generation.  Due  to  these  benefits,  industries  and  end-user  sectors  are  willing  to  implement  microgrid  technology  to  produce  green  energy.  Fort  Carson,  Santa  Rita  Jail,  Hartley  bay,  and  Fort  Collins,  are  some  of  the  popular  examples  of  a  microgrid  system.   

The  global  key  market  players  such  as  Lockheed  Martin  Corporation,  ABB  Ltd.,  Microgrid  energy  LLC,  Anbaric,  and  other  industries  are  offering  wide  range  of  products  and  services  to  their  end-user  industries.  In  November  2016,  ABB  Ltd.,  a  leading  company  operating  majorly  in  robotics,  power  &  technology  markets,  has  signed  a  memorandum  with  IIT  Madras  to  develop  microgrid  for  rural  electrification  by  utilizing  natural  non-fossil  resources  and  battery  energy  storages.  Other  prominent  company  Homer  Energy  LLC,  a  leading  provider  of  microgrid  software  services,  has  launched  new  software  which  is  capable  of  optimizing  design  process  of  microgrid  and  other  distributed  power  generating  systems  with  least  cost  options.  These  growing  advancement  in  product  categories  and  high  involvement  of  small  &  large  market  players  in  developing  microgrid  systems  &  software  services  is  creating  high  growth  opportunity  for  microgrid  market  in  the  upcoming  future.  

Key Players for Microgrid Market:

Some of the major players in Global Microgrid Market includes Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), ABB, Ltd. (U.S.), Anbaric (U.S.), S&C Electric Company (U.S.), Homer Energy LLC (U.S.), Microgrid Energy LLC (U.S.), Power Analytics Corporation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), General Electric Company (U.S.) and others.

Segments for Microgrid Market:

Global Microgrid Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Types: off-grid, smart grid, hybrid grid, and others.

Segmentation by End-Users: Healthcare, education, industrial, military & defense, electric utility and others.

Regional Analysis of Microgrid Market:

North America is expected to dominate the Microgrid market during the forecast period 2016-2022. U.S. among all other countries in North America holds the largest market share for microgrid products due to its increasing microgrid capacity among other regional economies. Also, the growing industrialization & requirement of effective electrification in the region is fuelling North America dominance in the microgrid market. In Europe, with growing investment by government & key players to improve energy security and reliability is increasing the growth for microgrid market in the region. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing Microgrid market during the forecast period 2016-2022 due to rising government initiatives for creating awareness about renewable energy sources and high demand of microgrid machines in military & defense sector.

Target Audience:

  • Raw material providers
  • Microgrid system manufacturers
  • Energy storage providers
  • Hardware providers
  • Research & consultancy
  • Government & utilities
  • End-user sectors
  • Technology investors

Study Objective of Microgrid market:

  • To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next five years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global microgrid
  • To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.
  • To analyze the microgrid market based on various factors- porters five force analysis, mega trend analysis, macroeconomic indicators etc.
  • To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).
  • To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.
  • To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by types, end-users and sub-segments.
  • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
  • To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global microgrid 

