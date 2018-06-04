Research Report Covers the Global Perforating Gun Market 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Perforating Gun Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Perforating Gun Market by type (wireline conveyed casing, through tubing hollow carrier, through tubing strip, and tubing conveyed perforating), depth (up to 3,000 Ft., and Above 8,000 Ft), well type (horizontal, vertical), well pressure (low, high pressure) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Perforating Gun Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Perforating Gun Market. According to report the global perforating gun market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.62% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global perforating gun market covers segments such as type, depth, well type, and well pressure. The type segments include wireline conveyed casing, through tubing hollow carrier, through tubing strip, and tubing conveyed perforating. On the basis of depth the global perforating gun market is categorized into up to 3,000 Ft., 3,000–8,000 Ft., and Above 8,000 ft. Furthermore, on the basis of well type the perforating gun market is segmented as horizontal, and vertical. On the basis of well pressure the perforating gun market, is segmented as low pressure, and high pressure.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global perforating gun market such as, Schlumberger, Weatherford, Dynaenergetics, National Oilwell Varco, Baker Hughes, Yellow Jacket Oil Tool, Hunting PLC, Promperforator, Halliburton, and Core Laboratories.

