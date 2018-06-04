TSC All Set To Launch Its Latest Innovations At COMPUTEX 2018

The evolution of Industry 4.0 changed the development of traditional manufacturing and logistics industries; it gradually evolved towards digitalized, automated and intelligent operations. At Computex, TSC Auto ID will be displaying new print engine for automated print and apply technology in the manufacturing section that can ensure the accuracy and quality consistency of the labels, reduce labour costs and increase the smoothness and efficiency of production lines.

In addition, as RFID applications becoming more and more popular, the new RFID label printer T6000 from Printronix Auto ID supports On-Pitch technology and is able to print even smaller labels, bringing the convenience of real-time product identification and easy tracking management. In terms of specification, it uses the ARM Cortex-A9 processor and has a maximum printing speed of 14 inches per second; it boasts of 8 times of the memory capacity of existing or competing models.

In order to simplify and effectively control the shipping processes of the inventory and logistics center, quick label printing functions will be displayed in the logistics section that can swiftly print large amounts of transportation labels and save time with cost. For wide format label printing needs such as pallet applications, the TTP-286MT series industrial printer can accommodate labels widths up to 9.5 inches. Besides label printing, barcode validation is also extremely important; the quality of barcode printing and its accuracy will affect the smoothness of shipping significantly. The latest online barcode validator ODV-2D from Printronix Auto ID will be used to demonstrate validation applications of one and two-dimensional barcodes at the booth. Also, care label solutions will also be displayed/featured at the venue to meet the printing needs of the apparel industry.

Optimistic about the mobile printing market, TSC Auto ID crossed into mobile barcode printers to reveal smarter solutions for the retail and healthcare industries. For example, combined with the mPOS ordering system, the Alpha-2R mobile printer and tablet devices can reduce the time waiting in line for ordering and checking out. Also, to simplify medical workflows and increase security, busy medical staffs can use the Alpha-2R or Alpha-3R mobile printer with medical trolleys and connect to PDA using wireless connections such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth in order to reduce data input time and increase the accuracy of data. The large battery capacities of Alpha-2R and Alpha-3Rcansupportup to 17 hours and 30 hours respectively, to improve the insufficient power issue.

In order to keep a check on ever-changing needs of the existing market for the changing labels, TSC Auto ID injected new life with colors so that labels will not be just in black and white. The first color label printer CPX4D/P features diverse and customized label-printing in small amounts that increases the delicacy of labels with cost down. The high color resolution of 1200 x 1200dpi allows colors to remain bright without distortion even during high-speed printing processes of 11.8 inches per second. TSC Auto ID has actively invested in the development of innovative products and have a keen insight of market trends; it will focus on diverse integration plans at COMPUTEX2018and will have dynamic displays on how to combine TSC Auto ID barcode label printers to create various vertical market applications, and also to display its strong R&D technical capabilities to the world; we sincerely invite you to visit us.