Bath & Shower Toiletries Market Expected to Behold a CAGR of 3.7% through 2017 to 2022

Global bath and toiletries market is projected to witness a modest growth over the next couple of years. The market is expected to be impacted positively by rising awareness about skin care, especially in the Western countries where a large number of consumers are highly conscious about their skin and hair quality. As the global population continues to grow, demand for bath & shower toiletry products is expected to further escalate. Moreover, increased consumer consciousness about hygiene and rising standard of living is reflecting favorably on the global sales of bath & shower toiletry products. Growing demand for natural and organic bath and shower toiletries products is also creating new growth opportunities for market players.

Fact.MR’s recent study reveals that the global market for bath & shower toiletries is set to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2017 and 2022. Further, companies are now targeting emerging market such as China and India as there is favorable rise in number of premium class consumers.On the basis of product type, the shower products segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share of the market over the forecast period. This segment is projected to reach US$ 16,250.2 Mn by 2022-end, reflecting a CAGR of 3.8%.

Shower products are common worldwide and are available in various price range and variants. Meanwhile, the liquid bath products segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR.Based on sales channel, hypermarkets/supermarkets will continue to be the leading sales channel for bath & shower toiletries products. The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is expected to surpass US$ 22 Bn in revenues towards the end of the forecast period.

The retailers segment is estimated to account for over 35% revenue share of the market.Among regions, the bath & shower toiletries market in North America is projected to remain dominant in 2017 and the trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. The region’s market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR through 2022.

In recent years, sales of organic and natural ingredients based bath & shower toiletries products have surged in countries such as the US and Canada. Increasing concerns over of carcinogenic nature of synthetic bath and shower toiletries product is prompting consumer to switch to natural variants. Europe is also expected to remain a lucrative market for bath & shower toiletries market during the assessment.

