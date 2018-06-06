Future Electronics Hosts its Annual Free Wireless Sensors Security Seminar in Rennes, France

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) June 6, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is hosting its annual free day-long Wireless Sensors Security Seminar at the Chateau D’Apigné (Le Rheu) in Rennes, France on June 7, 2018.

The Wireless Sensors Security Seminar is a unique opportunity for companies to save time on their projects by bringing the best solutions from all the leading suppliers together in one place. Geared toward hardware and software engineers, marketing teams, as well as buyers, this one-day seminar will reshape the designs of your future products.

Participants will have the opportunity to interact with the manufacturers’ FAEs and salespeople informally, discover the latest technologies and products, view demonstrations, discuss their needs, and learn about manufacturers’ roadmaps.

There will also be a security expert on hand to discuss the security of your products and various techniques to improve it. The expert will provide demonstrations of intrusions on different connected objects in order to highlight existing flaws and the need to secure your products.

The technologies covered by the different manufacturers’ booths will focus on:

– Sensors: Temperature and pressure sensors, 3D and infrared image sensors, distance measurement sensors

– Wireless: All wireless communication technologies will be covered, from local (Bluetooth, Zigbee, Wifi, etc) to global (Cellular, LORA, Sigfox, NB-ioT, CatM1, etc)

– Security: Crypto-companion, identification, and countermeasure solutions

Registration and participation is free, and the event will be catered.

Click here https://futureelec.wufoo.com/forms/zqslgu91ly2tyb/to register for the Wireless Sensors Security Seminar. For more information, email Guillaume.Bourget@FutureElectronics.com or call +33 6 88 06 25 13. To order from a wide range of sensor security solutions, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

