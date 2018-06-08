Non-Volatile Memory Market Report Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026.

The global Non-Volatile Memory Market is valued at USD 52.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 120.44 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2025. Non-volatile memory (NVM) is an electrically programmable and erasable semiconductor technology that does not require a continuous power supply to retain the data or program code stored in a computing device as it retains that change even after power outage. Non-volatile memory is also known as non-volatile storage. Non-volatile memory is one of the major components of connected devices.



Non-Volatile Memory Market : Product Type

• Read-mostly Devices

• Flash Memory

• Ferroelectric RAM (F-RAM)

• Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM)

Non-Volatile Memory Market : Application

• Consumer Digital Products

• Computers

• Medical Electronics

• Industrial and Automotive

• Military

Non-Volatile Memory Market : Company Analysis

• Avalanche Technology

• Crossbar Inc.

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

• Everspin Technologies Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Sk Hynix Inc

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Toshiba Corporation

• Viking Technology

• Fujitsu Limited

• Infineon Technologies Ag

• Micron Technology Inc.

• Netlist

• Agiga Tech

• SMART Modular Technologies

Geographical analysis of Non-Volatile Memory Market :

• United States

• EU

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Taiwan

Non-Volatile Memory Market delivers comprehensive analysis of :

• Market Forecast for 2018-26

• Market growth drivers

• Challenges and Opportunities

• Emerging and Current market trends

• Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis

• End user/application Analysis

