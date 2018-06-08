Research Report Covers the Global Agroscience Market 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Agroscience Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Agroscience Market by Agroscience market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Agroscience Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Agroscience Market. According to report the global agroscience market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights:

The specializations’ research carried on the field of biology that includes the parts of exact, natural, economic and social sciences that are used in the training and understanding of agriculture. Agricultural sciences is also termed as agroscience. Veterinary science is a part of argoscience. The research and development carried on Plant Breeding and Genetics, Entomology, Soil Science, Horticulture, Plant Pathology, and Production techniques to improve agricultural productivity in terms of quantity and quality. The prevention and protection technique are used to minimize the effects of pests on crops and or animal production systems. Agroscience also offers the transformation of primary product to final product such as production, preservation, and packaging of a product that is consumed by end-user. The report defines agroscience market as the product type such as biopesticides, biostimulants and genetically modified (GM) seeds that are used to protect the crop and to get maximum yield.

The demand for food, animal feed and biofuel is increased due to growing population. With the small size of agriculture land, farmers are expected to increase the yield of the land, thus need for agroscience products has increased which helps in enhancing the yield and quality of crops. Additionally, changing customer dietary habits, which demand healthy and good quality fruits and vegetables are likely to propel need of agroscience to boost the growth in the coming yeras.The GM seeds segment accounted for largest market shares, in 2017. The growing population have driven the market for GM seeds worldwide. Furthermore, innovation in the agricultural field will bring the new opportunities to the market.

North America is expected to be the largest market for agroscience due to variation in the climatic condition that allows wide variety of crops production thus leaving a positive impact on the industry growth over the forecast period. The US dominate in this region. The technology advancement and acid-based bio stimulants are driving the growth of the market in this region. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to innovation of energy-efficient agricultural technologies in developing countries such as China and India are likely to upsurge the growth in this region.

Agreements, Partnership and Collaborations between key players in the market is the key strategy to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, May 2018, Corteva Agriscience, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and Monsanto Company reach licensing agreement on next-generation corn insect control. TeselaGen Biotechnology Inc., and Dow AgroSciences, LLC, a subsidiary of The Dow Chemical Company, has announced collaboration to produce a state-of-the-art biological design automation platform that can speed discovery work, in 2017.

Segment Covered

The report on global agroscience market covers segments such as, product. On the basis of product the global agroscience market is categorized into biopesticides, biostimulants and gm seeds.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global agroscience market such as, Agrium, Agrinos, Arysta LifeScience, BioWorks, Bayer CropScience, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Novozymes, Monsanto and Syngenta.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global agroscience market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of agroscience market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the agroscience market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the agroscience market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

