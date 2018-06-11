Asahi Kasei introduces the next-generation family of glass-reinforced PP Thermylene® P11 – targeted for key automotive and household applications

Düsseldorf, June 11, 2018 – Asahi Kasei has launched Thermylene® P11, a next-generation family of glass-reinforced polypropylene (PP) compounds with unprecedented strength. With the new material, the leading global supplier of high-performance thermoplastic compounds expands the performance envelope for conventional glass reinforced polypropylene design and opens opportunities for thinwall molding of interior and exterior automotive parts.

The Thermylene® P11 family of chemically coupled PP compounds, currently available in 30%, 40%, 45% and 50% glass loadings, delivers the highest tensile strength without sacrificing other performance attributes. It provides an optimum balance of properties and facilitates thinwall molding for a wide range of applications.

The new family of Thermylene® P11 compounds offers higher tensile strength at elevated temperature, greater room temperature tensile, and improved fatigue and creep resistance compared to the predecessor material family, Thermylene® P10. Thinwall molding is possible thanks to Thermylene® P11″s melt flow of 10-25 g/10 min – specifically tunable to customer needs.

“The Thermylene® P11 family is a step change improvement which enables European automotive OEMs and tier suppliers to fine tune the necessary performance without worrying about any compromise. Asahi Kasei has received strong interest in the new family of glass-filled PP compounds with material evaluations currently underway at leading OEMs and tier suppliers,” said Vive Apte, Manager of Polyolefins R&D at Asahi Kasei.

Asahi Kasei is targeting a range of structural parts in the automotive and appliance markets. In interior automotive, key applications include door modules, center consoles, load floors, and instrument panels. Underhood automotive parts include fan shrouds, battery trays, front end modules, and grille shutters. In appliance, Thermlyene® P11 is targeted for heat-exposed dryer components such as lint trays.

Thermylene® P11 provides up to 40% improvement in measured tensile strength at 80°C and 120°C compared to conventional glass-filled PP. Thermylene® P11 GF40% boasts flexural modulus of 10,000 MPa, tensile strength of 125 MPa, and a heat distortion temperature of 155°C.

P11 PP compounds can also be processed at a lower temperature and a higher fill rate, resulting in energy and cycle time savings. Thinner wall thicknesses can be achieved in new designs due to the high tensile and flexural modulus properties. Due to the material”s high flow, parts can be packed more efficiently resulting in lower porosity/voids.

