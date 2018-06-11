Fat-Replacers Market Size, Share, Future Growth, Top Key Players Analysis and CAGR of 6.3% by Foresight to 2023

Market Overview:

Fat replacers are fat alternatives that have similar physical and chemical properties as compared to regular fat. Fat replacers are highly stable in nature and contain less calories. They are used in the production of low calorie & low fat foods. Fat replacers are commonly prepared from proteins, carbohydrates, lipids and other sources and have a wide range of product applicability which includes dairy and frozen desserts, bakery and confectionary, snacks, beverages and others.

Fat-Replacers Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The amount of population suffering from obesity and other heart related problems is rising, which is a great concern for the increasing population. Increase in the demand for low-calorie and low-fat alternative used in food and beverages preparations and handling medical illnesses like hypertension, high blood cholesterol and other heart disease has surged the growth of the fat-replacers market in this region. These fat-replacers are prepared from plant and animal sources which commonly includes proteins, carbohydrates, lipids and other. They are available in different forms such as powder, liquids, and others.

Asia Pacific region is projected to show a significant growth in the fat replacers market over the forecast period 2017-2023. India and China are leading this market and are expected to be dominating players over the review period as well. High availability of plant proteins in the region, used for manufacturing fat-replacers is considered to be the key driving factor in this region.

Furthermore, change in the eating pattern and consumer shift towards convenience food is boosting the demand for fat-replacers in prepared foods in Asia Pacific market. However, the toxicity caused due excessive consumption of fat-replacers used in food products may hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific fat-replacers market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major fat-replacers players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Kerry Group plc. (Ireland)

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.) and

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

North America is the leading consumer of carbohydrate-derived fat replacers such as xanthan gum, guar gums and modified starches used as an ingredient for dairy & frozen desserts products.

Fat replacers have a number of opportunity in the processed food industry

Segments:

Fat replacers are segmented on the basis of type, which includes protein, carbohydrate, lipid, and others. Among all, carbohydrate hold the major market share followed by proteins. The primary reason for the growth of carbohydrates is their extensive use in frozen desserts & dairy products. However, fat-replacers of protein origin is estimated to raise owing to its heat resistant properties which is widely used in frozen desserts & dairy products.

On the basis of source, the fat-replacers market is segmented into plants, animals, and others. In this segment, plant source segment is dominating the market owing to high availability of plant proteins. However, animal protein is costly, which restricts its use in food and beverages.

On the basis of the form, fat-replacers market is segmented into powder, liquids, and others. The powder form is dominating in this segment owing to its easy use and maintenance.

On the basis of application, the fat-replacers market is segmented in dairy & frozen desserts, bakery & confectionary, snacks, beverages, and others. Among all the applications, bakery & confectionary is dominating the market owing to increasing health awareness regarding good fats in the population. However, the demand for dairy & frozen desserts is predicted to experience a high demand owing to health benefits associated with the consumption of food products made from low calorie fat-replacers.

Regional Analysis:

The global fat-replacers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the fat replacers market followed by Asia Pacific. The U.S. has been accounted for a higher consumption of fat-replacers in confectioneries and dairy food products owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming low-fat diet. Furthermore, high demand for low-calorie and low-fat convenience food in food & beverages industry is considerd to be key driving factor in this region.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for an alternative of regular fat with lower caloric content in processed food & beverages has uplifted the demand for fat-replacers in Asia Pacific countries like India and China which is likely to boost the growth of the fat-replacers market during the review period. Furthermore, approval for the use of fat-replacers in edible products from regulatory authorities such as food and agriculture organization (FAO) is projected to uplift the growth of the fat-replacers market.