FIITJEE South Delhi student Kalash Gupta, AIR – 3 becomes Delhi State Topper in JEE Advanced 2018; maintaining the reputation of producing Toppers every year

• Kalash Gupta AIR – 3 from FIITJEE South Delhi Centre’s Four Year Classroom Program is Delhi State Topper by scoring marks 325/360 in JEE Advanced 2018

• FIITJEE Delhi students decimate all Competition in JEE Advanced, 2018 by securing Delhi State Ranks 1, 2 & 3 The 2nd & 3rd State Ranks have been grabbed by Shivam Goyal AIR 18 from FIITJEE South Delhi Centre’s Two Year Classroom Program & Sulabh Gupta AIR 19 from FIITJEE Dwarka Centre’s Four Year Classroom Program

• FIITJEE students dominate in every range of All India Ranks of JEE Advanced Result 2018 – 2 in Top 5 AIR are from FIITJEE’s Long Term Classroom Program; Kalash Gupta AIR 3 – Four Year Classroom Program student from FIITJEE South Delhi Centre and M. Siva Krishna Manohar AIR 5- Two Year Integrated School Program from FIITJEE Vijayawada Centre

• Total 39 students in Top 100 All India Ranks from FIITJEE’s All Programs have qualified JEE Advanced 2018. (Result compilation is still on)

New Delhi, June 11, 2018: True to their basic DNA where winning has become a habit, FIITJEE is proud to announce the dominating Success of their Students in JEE Advanced, 2018. FIITJEE congratulates all their successful students for their consistently excellent results and wishes them Success & Excellence in their new endeavor.

Kalash Gupta AIR – 3, has secured 325/360 marks and is declared Delhi State Topper. He is a student of FIITJEE South Delhi Centre’s Four Year Classroom Program. He is also a NTSE Fellow, KVPY Scholar, scored 97.6% in Class XII boards, qualified RMO Stage 1 and qualified Olympiads too.

This is not the first time that FIITJEE students have excelled in JEE. In fact, FIITJEE is the only institute with national presence in more than 77 centres and consistently produces excellent results across all its centres countrywide and not like every other institute that is a one or two centre wonder story. This is a proof of the efficacy of FIITJEE way of preparation and teaching & proves the superiority of the faculty, and the unique pattern-proof teaching modalities at FIITJEE, one of India’s most trusted institutes.

Delhi state topper Kalash Gupta is understandably thrilled. “Making it to the IIT has been my dream since childhood and I am grateful to FIITJEE for helping me accomplish this dream. FIITJEE’s unique teaching methodology has helped me tremendously with the preparations of JEE in a Pattern Proof manner. FIITJEE’s well trained faculty facilitated in strengthening my fundamental concepts of Science & Mathematics that helped me in creatively resolving complex and tricky problems in JEE Advanced successfully”.

“Preparing students in a fundamental way from initial principles with focus on in-depth understanding of concepts and development of analytical abilities have yet again paid off for our students. At FIITJEE, our aim is to train serious aspiring students in such a way that they are ready to scale JEE successfully. FIITJEE’s early edge programs are designed for students to start early in their preparation for JEE and help them adapt to the quantum jump in level of difficulty and secure a Top Rank in JEE. The success of our students at JEE each year bears testimony to the fact that our unique way of teaching along with pattern proof study material has succeeded in bringing the best in students. We congratulate all our successful students as well as our teachers for their hard effort to make it possible,” says Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE.