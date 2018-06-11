Food Stabilizer Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Overview:

Food Stabilizer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. Food stabilizers are substances or chemicals that allow unblended food ingredients to remain homogenous. They smoothen the texture of the food and give a definite body to the food. They increase the stability and thickness of the food by binding its large molecules. Some of the common food stabilizers are alginates, natural gums, polyoxyethylene compounds, natural emulsifier, phosphates, cellulose compounds, fatty acids and compounds, and others. They are widely used in various industries such as bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, oil and fats, sweet and savory snacks, meat products, and others.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period 2017-2023. India, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam are the major contributors in this market. Changing lifestyle and changing consumption pattern leading to an inclination towards processed foods is driving the food stabilizer market in this region.

High inclination among the population of Asia Pacific towards the product characteristics such as texture and flavor of the product is boosting the growth of the food stabilizer market in this region. Moreover, growing population and rising disposable income are further boosting the growth of the food stabilizer market. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the Asia Pacific market at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and product launches by the major food stabilizer players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading players, which includes

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Tate & Lyle plc (U.K.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Palsgaard (Denmark) and

Ashland Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Top countries which imports xanthan gum are U.S., Sweden, China, France and Italy.

Latin American and Middle East countries are projected to witness increased demand for stabilizers over the forecast period

Segments:

The food stabilizer market is segmented on the basis of type and application. the type segment is further classified into alginates, natural gums, polyoxyethylene compounds, natural emulsifier, phosphates, cellulose compounds, fatty acids and compounds, and others. Among all, the natural emulsifier are dominating the market of which lecithin is the major contributor. Lecithin has gained a huge popularity based on its health beneficial attributes.

Based on the application, the food stabilizer is segmented into bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, beverages, oil and fats, sweet and savory snacks, meat products, and others. Among all, bakery and confectionery segment is dominating the market. However, dairy and frozen desserts are expected to witness a substantial growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis:

The global food stabilizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. High demand for processed foods and growing inclination towards food additives is driving the European food stabilizer market. In North America, the U.S. and Canada are the prominent consumers.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market over the forecast period in which the developing countries such as China and India are the major contributors. In rest of the world, Latin America is gaining a moderate growth based on increasing demand for food stabilizers.