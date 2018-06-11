Surgical Robots Market Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts Report 2018-2023

Robotic surgery is the modern way of surgery which involves the use of surgical robots. To enhance the performance and increase the success rate of surgery the robots are used. There are many advantages of robotic surgery over traditional open surgery like more accuracy, less pain, small insertions and many more. Global Surgical Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.75 % during forecasted period 2017- 2023.

Increasing automation in healthcare sector and increasing demand for theminimally-invasive surgeries and more advances robotics has led to growth of this market across the globe. Beside this increasing incident of cancer, different neurological disorders and many more diseases has provided fuel for the growth of the market. While high cost of surgical robots, risks associated with the robotic surgeries and attitude toward technology may hamper the growth of the market.

Global Surgical Robots Market – Key Players

Key players profiled in the report are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Google Life Sciences, Stryker Corporation, TransEnterix, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical and others

Global Surgical Robots Market – Segmentation

Global surgical robots market is segmented on the basis of control mechanism into direct telemanipulator and computer control. On the basis of robotic surgery approach they are supervisor-controlled robotic surgical system, shared control robotic surgical systems, telesurgery systems, robotic radiosurgery systems and on the basis of application they are segmented into general surgery, cardiac surgery, gynecologic surgery, colorectal surgery, urologic surgery, head and neck surgery and other

Global Surgical Robots Market – Competitive Analysis

The Surgical Robots Market has turned into a critical factor in the Global Healthcare industry. With the changing technology robotic surgery is also arriving with innovative technology for various surgeries. Many companies are entering this market with their innovative products and ongoing technology. Through extensive research it is found out that the market players are receiving approvals for the various devices in the Surgical Robots market. The key players involved in this approvals are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Mazor Robotics and Medtech SA. Many companies are getting clearance for their requests which makes it the key development.

Stryker one of the largest medical technology companies in the world headquarters in US. In 2013, Stryker has acquired MAKO Surgical Corp., a pioneer in the advancement of robotic arm assisted surgery in orthopaedics. Stryker has got the FDA approval for MAKO total knee application in 2016.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. manufacturer of world class robotic surgical systems. da Vinci Surgical System is the most preferred system. Recently in 2017, this company has got approval for new da Vinci X Surgical System which will provides lower-cost, robotic-assisted surgical option for hospitals, surgeons.

Mazor Robotics is a medical device company and manufacturer of a robotic guidance system for spine surgery. In 2017, Mazor Robotics got FDA approval for its Mazor X Align software which will help Mazor Robotics to align leverage Mazor Robotics’ extensive experience in pre-operative planning, image processing, computerized anatomy recognition, and registration of different imaging modalities

Intuitive Surgical Inc., Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Google Life Sciences, Stryker Corporation, TransEnterix, Mazor Robotics, and Hansen Medical are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Surgical Robots Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Global Surgical Robots Market – Regional Analysis

America region is currently dominates the market of surgical robots in the healthcare industry. The high growth in this region is attributed to the factors such as rising financial capability of hospitals to invest in these systems, strategic collaboration with assurance companies, rising patient acceptance for the use of surgical robots in the procedures owing to superior healthcare outcomes, and general awareness about computer-assisted surgeries. U.S. accounts the largest share in Americas Surgical Robots Market. The market is growing due to large acceptance of these robots in surgeries. For instance, with the help of Da Vinci system, total 563,000 procedures are performed in U.S. in 2016, of which 44% was in gynaecology, 33% was in general surgery, and 19% was in urology.

European Market currently holds the second largest market share of surgical robots industry. The market is growing in this region is attributed to the factors such as increasing need for automation in the healthcare sector and growing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries or unmanned surgery and miniature robotics has spurred the growth of Surgical Robots in this market. Moreover, a rise in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, and gynaecological diseases is expected to boost the adoption of robotic surgical systems in European countries.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is relatively slow in implementing the use of surgical robots in the healthcare sector. Healthcare industry is rapidly shifting to Asia Pacific from other regions such as Americas and Europe. The major factors for this includes, constantly expanding population base along with the cost advantage, the emergence of high-quality and better healthcare infrastructure and institutions in these countries and growing private funds and government initiatives in the region.

