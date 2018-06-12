Enjoyable Dentistry Technique™ from Care Dental Platinum

Visiting the dentist for nervous patients is a big step for many people. It’s great if they can find a practice like Care Dental Platinum that has proven techniques for looking after patients with dental anxiety or phobia.

[LONDON, 12/6/2018] — Care Dental Platinum has a dedicated team of professionals who are trained to use a variety of techniques on patients who visit the dentist for nervous patients.

The principal dentist at Care Dental Platinum, Dr Bashar, has won awards for his approach to patients who need a dentist for nervous patients, specifically his trademark technique – Enjoyable Dentistry Technique™.

Enjoyable Dentistry Technique™ comprises three aspects – happy air, relaxation techniques and pain-free dentistry. When these are combined with the dedication and skill of the team at Care Dental Platinum, they are able to provide an excellent experience for patients at the dentist for nervous patients.

Happy air

‘Happy air’ is the name that the team at Care Dental Platinum use for the mix of nitrous oxide and oxygen that is offered to patients who need a dentist for nervous patients.

Happy air can have a mild anaesthetic affect and helps people to disassociate from their physical experiences while enhancing their ability to visualise relaxing images during their visit to the dentist for nervous patients at Care Dental Platinum.

Power of the mind

Something that the dentist for nervous patients understands well is that fear of the dentist stems from the mind. It is designed to protect people from difficult experiences and it often cannot distinguish between real threats and perceived ones. Often, this fear is rooted in genuine experiences but not always. The trick is to convince the mind that it doesn’t have to be difficult and that it can let go of any fear. That’s where a dentist for nervous patients, like Care Dental Platinum, can help.

Pain-free techniques

New advances in dentistry and a growing awareness of the possibilities of gentle dentistry are combined at Care Dental Platinum to provide pain-free treatments to patients at the dentist for nervous patients.

Care Dental Platinum is committed to continuing to improve the patient experience of the dentist for nervous patients with their Enjoyable Dentistry Technique™ and other skills.

For more information, visit https://caredentalplatinum.com/.