Get ready to face challenge with spaceship game Fast of Clan

There are thousands of mobile games develop and launch in the market on daily basis. It’s a tough competition to offer something unique and different in the same. Every developer is in the race of bringing something fresh concept. Recently Eye God introduces a mobile game name as “Fast of Clan” which offers something new regarding spaceship game. It’s fast pace game and full of challenge.

The company said it was dubbed the most competitive Game Apple App Store and Best iOS Games 2018. It openly invites everyone to join the war while picking out the spaceship and favorite links. The most noticeable thing regarding this game is that it also enables one to join millions of players worldwide. This can be possible via two most popular social media platforms i.e. Facebook and Twitter.

Choosing your spaceship is another feature which this game is offering. There are 15 vehicles which help in experiencing the power deal. Additionally, they say there are 40 levels with each having different playing experience. This makes it more interesting because playing experience will vary with level.

Some other features:

• User-friendly

• Chat and free race rank with others

• Fast space & dangerous

• Option to choose the color

• Provide a way to discover the strange area with so many scary barriers

The strategy of the game is simple enough to understand. Only one needs to move the spaceship in right or left to prevent it from clashing with obstacles. Also, there is need to collect coins coming in the way. So just beware of obstacles in this war. After completing one level successfully, the next level will be unlocked. Mind it sure the spaceship will be in high speed so keep your reflexing power attentive.

Availability: Fast of Clan is available FREE on both i.e. Android and iOS

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.EyeGod.FastOfClan

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/app/-/id1384897272?mt=8

Verdict:

In another word, this is reflex challenge game. It’s a platform to test and know your abilities. So take your decision, use your daring abilities and fight to protect your clan. Become king of glory. So are you ready to face a challenge? If yes then, all the best for your endless flying and warfare against obstacles.

