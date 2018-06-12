Junior’s Fashion Week Celebrates The Unison of International Brands With Their Nifty SS18 Collection

One of its kind edutainment platform, Junior’s Fashion Week showcased the Spring ’18 collection of international brands like USPA Kids, Cherry Crumble California, The Children’s Place, Flying Machine Boyzone, Marks & Spencer. The collection brought a refreshing air of fashion to life at the glitzy JFW Runway Showcase on June 10, 2018 at Pullman, Aerocity, New Delhi.

The Spring 2018 collection of U. S. Polo Assn. was an assortment of striper and overdyed polo tees, graphic round neck tees, and trendy washed denim, Henley tees in playful colors, lively garment dyed cargo shorts and knit dresses with the brand’s signature stars and stripes print.

Mr. Alok Dubey, CEO, Lifestyle Brands at Arvind Lifestyle Brands Ltd., says, “We are pleased to partner with Junior’s Fashion Week for the 3rd year in a row. It is a wonderful platform for us to showcase our Spring Summer collection for 2018, that is a perfect blend of the classic American style that USPA stands for and the preferences and needs of the Indian audience. We realize over the years that kids have very specific tastes and hence, we went a step ahead to translate their love for colors and prints in our new collection.”

Inspired by the mountains, the river bank and the wild wood, Cherry Crumble California’s new Spring/Summer collection celebrated the brand’s love and passion for colors, fun, freedom and excitement (and of course not to exclude the beautiful beaches). The collection focused on the minutest of details —evergreen appliques, brightest prints, gorgeous frills, effortless cuts, exuberant smocking — every piece was imbued with Cherry Crumble signature artistry.

Himanshu Bansal, CMO, Cherry Crumble, says, “We are delighted that JFW is our exclusive fashion show partner in India. They have a great event presence across India and a follower’s base that really aligns with our brand. We are sure that JFW will offer new ways for the customer to connect and discover Cherry Crumble. Their followers have been loyal to them for years. We are both happy and excited to have extended our partnership and presented to you Cherry Crumble California in association with Juniors Fashion Week.”

Apropos to the gaiety that comes with the anticipation of sunny days ahead, the Flying Machine spewed a generous sprinkling of beachy prints and vibrant colours. Whether it’s for beach parties or school vacations, the brand’s collection will ease the fashion game for the young kids.

Marks & Spencer Boys’ wear Spring collection was inspired by the still strong athleisure trend popular among young adults- vibrant clean colors, technical fabrics, underpinned by a sports aesthetic. Girls’ wear saw romantic bohemian influences with seasonal trend details such as ruffles, smocking, floral prints in a palette of cornflower & pale jade shades, together with palest Melba and bright pink highlights.

Mr. Pankaj Kapoor; Head of Marketing – Reliance India, says, “Marks & Spencer is proud to be associated with the Juniors Fashion Week in India. It is a great platform for us to showcase our quality, innovative kidswear collections. As well as being fun and stylish, we pay extra attention to comfort, safety, and convenience to ensure we offer clothing that parents are happy to buy and kids love to wear.”

With the motto “Think like a mom, see like a kid and find the fun in everything”, the Spring ’18 collection of The Children’s Place encompasses styles which parents want to dress their children in for special occasions or everyday play. From apparel to accessories to shoes, the brand promises a stock of big fashion at little prices.