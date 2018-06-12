Prepare Creative, Weddings with Après Event Décor & Tent Rental

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental, one of the country’s top rental companies, provides high-quality decorations, furniture, glassware, cutlery, and other accessories to cater to creative wedding ideas and other events.

[MINNETONKA, 6/12/2018] – The average cost of a wedding dropped in 2017. After interviewing nearly 13,000 couples who got married that year, The Knot 2017 Real Weddings Study found that people were prioritizing other elements of their wedding and finding new ways to make their dream wedding a reality without too many expenses.

This did not stop couples from staging memorable weddings even with a smaller budget. For couples who plan to marry this year and want a creative wedding without the enormous cost, Après Event Décor & Tent Rental has the decorations, furniture, glassware, and other wedding essentials in the Upper Midwest area of the country.

Quality Décor and Other Wedding Essentials

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental is a family-owned company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and is one of the country’s top 30 rental companies for weddings and other events. It has 63,000 square feet worth of inventory to provide different décor and other essentials for creative event solutions.

Like the rest of its inventory, Après Event Décor & Tent Rental’s wedding décor comes at a high quality and in different designs to suit the varied tastes of the company’s clients. Some of the wedding décor available include settees, drapes, pedestals, aisle runners, cake stands, and more.

Reservations, Delivery, and Setup

To reserve the items they need, couples should give a signed agreement and pay a 50 percent deposit within seven days of receiving their contract. If they decide to cancel over 30 days before the delivery, less than 30 days before the delivery, or within three days before the delivery, they forfeit 25 percent, 50 percent, or 100 percent of the total amount, respectively.

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental has no specific time requirement but recommends that couples or wedding organizers call at least four months in advance since the company’s items are always pending availability. The couple may choose to pick up and return the items or have the company deliver them. If they decide to have the items delivered, the staff can provide a setup to show that the items are the ones the couple requested.

About Après Event Décor & Tent Rental

Après Event Décor & Tent Rental (Après) is a leading provider of decorations, tents, and other party equipment and accessories in the country. Named one of the United States’ top 30 rental companies, the family-owned business provides creative event solutions to the Upper Midwest area.

Après started in 1987 and had since grown into a company with 63,000 square feet worth of items for rent. Today, Après delivers high-quality rentals to its clients. Whatever the size of the event, Après can transform a room into a memorable event venue. The company also emphasizes green business practices and is always looking for greener ways to operate.

Visit http://www.apresparty.com today for a quotation.