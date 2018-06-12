The Global 3d Printing Market Is Expected To Reach $22.2 Billion By 2025 – Glob Market Research

According to a new report published by Glob Market Research, titled, “GLOBAL 3D PRINTING MARKET – OVERVIEW, COMPONENTS, TYPE, MATERIALS, APPLICATIONS AND FORECAST 2025” the global 3D printing market was valued at $3.075 billion in 2015, and is projected to reach $22.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2015 to 2025.

3D printing technology has been available since the 1980s. But it has only come to the fore in the past decade, as the varied range of new 3D printing (3DP) products has convinced businesses that the technology could prove a real game changer. Companies are increasingly aware that the breadth of 3DP technologies OR additive manufacturing and materials offers solutions for many types of industries, all over the world. However, faced with this huge variety, many businesses lack the knowledge and confidence to identify the right technology, application and use for their needs. In working with clients, we have seen that they are limiting their ability to quantify the benefits of the technology and incorporate it into their strategic vision. We hope that our new study can provide the insights to incorporate it into their strategic vision.

3D Printing also known as Additive Manufacturing, in today’s infancy period, requires manufacturing firms to be flexible. The act of technological development is bringing globalization in 3D printing Market.

The 3D Printing market has a potential for growth on the global prospect. Recent research has revealed that 3D Printing accounts for only 30 percent of the total manufacturing sector. The total number of consumers and enterprise shipment of 3D Printing market grew from 2,19,168 units in 2015 to 6700000 units in 2020 showing annual growth of 207.95 Percent. 3D printing technology has got a wide range of application in areas like automotive, healthcare, defense, and aerospace, consumer product etc.

Leading key players in the industry includes systems manufacturers like 3D Systems, Stratasys, Arcam, ExOne, Optomec and suppliers like Concept Laser, Scanlabs, Trumpf, 3D services companies like Solid Concepts as well as software providers like Autodesk.

The report provides a comprehensive review of current levels of adoption of the technology and of likely future trends. It provides a multi-stakeholder view of the industry, considering both the experience and perspective of companies that have exploited the technology, complemented by case studies, as well as reflecting financial developments on the supplier side.

