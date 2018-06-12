Van Matre Construction, LLC Offers Foundation Repair for Homes Affected by Soil Expansion

Homes in Colorado are prone to soil expansion, causing lateral and vertical movement on a house’s walls due to its foundation. Prevent further damage to a home with Van Matre Construction, LLC’s foundation repair services.

[LAFAYETTE, 6/12/2018] – According to the Colorado Geological Survey (CGS), several parts of the state are prone to swelling soils or soil expansion due to the weathered volcanic ash in the area’s composition. When wet, the soil in certain areas expand and create enough force to damage any structure.

In fact, soil swelling causes more property damage to Colorado homes than other natural hazards. For homes at risk or manifesting signs of property damage due to soil expansion, homeowners must turn to Van Matre Construction, LLC for foundation repair.

Signs of Vertical and Lateral Movement

Homes may experience vertical or lateral movement in the walls, which could be the result of a shifting foundation due to soil expansion. If a homeowner sees the following signs, the house may be at risk of major damage:

• Drywall Cracking – This is a sign of the foundation shifting. The drywall is an indication that the rest of the house’s frame is moving with it. These hairline cracks are visible in the corners of rooms, windows, and doorways of old home basements.

• Brick Cracking – Masonry quickly shows signs of movement due to its relatively weak strength and mortar bond.

• Floor Sloping – Floors that are out of level occur because of poorly constructed basement floors that were poured directly on the soil.

• Windows and Doors Sticking – Windows and doors that are now tight or rubbing are a sign that the frame has shifted due to the foundation.

Expert Foundation Repair Services

Van Matre Construction, LLC has the expertise to repair a home’s foundation and prevent further damage as soon as signs show. Its team has technical knowledge of various repair solutions to address every type of foundation problem. The company recommends that homeowners call immediately as soon as visual evidence appears so that it could provide the best possible repairs to the foundation and the rest of the home.

About Van Matre Construction, LLC

Van Matre Construction, LLC provides foundation repair in Denver, Colorado and surrounding areas. Its team consists of experienced professionals who have the expertise to fix damaged foundations caused by soil expansion, movement, or drainage problems at home.

Contact them today at https://bouldercontractors.com for a free consultation.