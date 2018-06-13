Industrial Vision Market Overview – Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2023

Market Highlights:

Global industrial vision market is coming up with whole new innovation in healthcare industry. The robotic surgery device allows surgeons to manipulate expert robotic limbs in order to perform surgeries with fine detail and in tight spaces and with less vibrations that would not be possible by the human hand alone. Robotic surgery procedures involve machine learning, some systems uses computer vision supported by machine learning to identify distances, or a specific body part such as identifying hair follicles for transplantation on the head, in the case of hair transplantation surgery. In addition, machine learning in some cases is used to steady the motion and movement of robotic limbs when taking directions from human controllers.

Global machine vision market has numerous advantages, it includes, high-end machine systems that are capable of performing numerous number of robust preprocessing and segmentation algorithms. These systems perform multiple preprocessing and segmentation algorithms at real-time rates using as the basis of their designs, application-specific integrated circuits. These systems are distinct from those referred to as smart cameras, embedded vision computers/processors or host-based processing systems that employ simple digital cameras that deliver image data to the host directly.

Major Key Players:

Teledyne Dalsa (U.S),

Cognex Corporation (U.S),

Pixelink (U.S),

JAI (U.S),

LMI Technologies (U.S),

Adept Technologies Inc. (U.S),

Basler AG (Germany),

Sick IVP (Germany),

MVTech Software GmBH (Germany), Omron Corporation (Japan) among others.

According to MRFR, the global Industrial Vision Market is growing rapidly over 14% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 11 billion by the end of forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of global industrial vision market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America has the highest market share in global industrial vision market, because advanced technology is implemented in industries. Asia-Pacific accounts for high growth rate in the market because of major manufacturing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea present in the region. Europe is also one of the prominent player in the market because of major automotive manufacturers present in the region.

Segments:

Global Industrial Vision market for segment on the basis of Product, Component, Technology and Vertical

Global Industrial Vision Market by Product:

PC Based

Embedded

Global Industrial Vision Market by Component:

Hardware

Software

Global Industrial Vision Market by Technology:

Laser

Imaging

Augmented

Global Industrial Vision Market by Vertical:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Metals

Healthcare

Food & Packaging

Others

