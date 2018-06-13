Key Insights of Future Prospects of UV Sensors Market During 2017 – 2027

UV Sensors Market: Introduction

UV Sensors are used for detecting the intensity of incident ultraviolet (UV) radiation and for UV Index measurements. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation constitutes a portion of the electromagnetic spectrum from 100 to 400 nm. UV sensors are commonly used for determining exposure to ultraviolet radiation in across various environmental settings and laboratories. UV Sensor is basically a transmitter that respond to one type of energy signal by producing energy signals as output. There are various types of UV sensors available in the market including UV phototubes, light sensors, and UV spectrum sensors. UV phototubes are radiation-sensitive sensors used in water treatments, air treatments, and solar irradiance. Light sensors are used for measuring the intensity of incident light. UV spectrum sensors are commonly used in scientific photography.

UV Sensors Market: Market Dynamics

Continuous preference for adopting UV sensor across various industries over its two main alternatives photoelectric sensors and machine vision systems due to high accuracy and reliability is the key factor contributing the growth of global UV Sensors market. Major electronics manufacturers are focusing on process automation due to this there is a huge demand for UV Sensors particularly companies involved in electronic assembly, which is accelerating the growth of global UV Sensors market. Additionally, expanding packing sector along with growing preference for UV Sensors for – detecting the presence of labels, pills, and plastic tamper-proof seals on bottles and other packing materials is increases the demand for UV Sensor globally. Furthermore, expanding applications of UV Sensors automotive, Furniture Making, Pharmaceutical, and textile sectors fuels the growth of global UV Sensors market. However, the global UV Sensors Market is highly fragmented with presence of local players, due to this counterfeit UV Sensors is circulating in the marker, which is identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global UV Sensors market.

UV Sensors Market: Market Segmentation

The global UV Sensor market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user industries and by region.

On the basis of type, the global UV Sensor market can be segmented into

UV phototubes

Light sensors

UV spectrum sensors

On the basis of end-user industry, the global UV Sensor market can be segmented into

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Medical & Health Care

Consumer Electronics

Chemical

Food & Beverages

Others

UV Sensors Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global UV Sensors is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Western Europe is expected to contribute significant market share due continuous investment on industrial automation. Asia pacific is identified as the fastest growing UV Sensors market due to expanding pharmaceutical and growing focus on optimizing food packing process.

UV Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global UV Sensor market includes STMicroelectronics, Apogee Instruments, Inc., Broadcom, Davis Instruments, Panasonic, LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Solar Light Company, Inc., Silicon Laboratories, Vernier Software & Technology, LLC, and Shade

