Managed DNS Services Market 2016-2027 – Sales Revenue, Grow Pricing and Industry Growth Analysis

Market Scenario:

The major growth driver of Managed DNS Services Market includes growing e-businesses which also developing need for largest domain name registry, rising competition in enterprise market and growing DNS infrastructure in the organizations to improve performance and streamline management among others.

Hence the market for Managed DNS Services Market is expected to grow at 11.8% CAGR (2016-2027).

However, managing growing traffic in DNS and lack of skilled professionals are the factors which are hindering the growth of Managed DNS Services Market.

Major Key Players:

VeriSign Inc.

Dyn Inc.

Neustar

ultraDNS

Akamai

Cloud flare

DNS made easy

Easy DNS

AWS route 53

Cotendo Advanced DNS

Key Market Findings:

Global Managed DNS Services market has reached USD 593.85 million in 2016 and is projected to exhibit USD 2019.07 million by the end of 2027 with a growing CAGR of 11.8%.

By server segment, the Virtual Private segment among all is growing with a highest revenue value of USD 178.77 million in 2016 and it is estimated to reach USD 711.43 million by the end of 2027 and the Managed DNS segment is estimated to grow with CAGR of 8.71% as the fastest growing sever segment.

By service provider segment, the Enterprises segment is estimated to show highest revenue of USD 1,296.96 million in 2027 from USD 317.39 million in 2016, with growing CAGR of 12.3% as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period 2016 to 2027.

By Application segment, Industries segment is showing highest revenue of USD 227.96 million in 2016 and is projected to exhibit USD 893.15 million by 2027. The internet segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with highest CAGR of 12.7% during forecast period 2016-2027.

By region, in 2016, North America is estimated to generate the largest revenue of 192.80 million followed by Europe with $165.80 million. Asia-Pacific is predicted to show a high revenue growth at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2016 to 2027.

Objective Study of Managed DNS Services Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Managed DNS Services Market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To Analyze the Managed DNS Services Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Server type, services, applications and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Managed DNS Services Market .



Segments:

Global Managed DNS Services Market can be segmented as follows: Segmentation by Server Type: Primary and Secondary Segmentation by Services:

Enterprise services and Self-services among others. Segmentation by Applications: Industries (Private, Public), Institutes, and internet applications (routing management, customer portal, record management, others), among others.

Regional Analysis of Managed DNS Services Market:

North America dominated the Global Managed DNS Services Market with the largest market share due to simple and affordable bandwidth and strong connectivity, and therefore accounting for 169.49 million and is expected to grow over 691.24 million by 2027.

Managed DNS Services Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.0% from $ 128.52 million in 2016 to $562.88 million by 2027. The European market for Managed DNS Services Market is expected to grow at 11.2% CAGR (2016-2027).

Americas

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Europe

Western Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

U.K.

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe



Asia– Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

