INGENERIC expands production capacities

On May 30, INGENERIC laid the foundation stone for their new company building in Baesweiler, Germany. The new building is the company”s response to the constantly increasing volume of orders from customers all over the world. The building, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019, will provide space for all of the approx. 80 employees with reserves for further expansion.

INGENERIC has been based in the Technology Centre AGIT in Aachen since its foundation in 2001, and in 2015 they already outsourced some capacities to Baesweiler, about 20 km away. Growth over the years is such that the company now requires its own building. The move away from the Technologiezentrum is a logical step.

The new production hall in the immediate vicinity of a former colliery covers a gross area of around 2,700 m². The hall will provide around 800 m² of clean room space for the production and finishing of optical elements along with the assembly of optical modules and laser systems. There is also around 600 m² for air-conditioned processing space for ultra-precision manufacturing, where temperatures are partially controlled to within +/-0.5° C. The attached office building for development, sales and administration will offer more than 1,000 m² gross floor space.

With a good 10,000 m² of space, the site offers the potential for further expansion.

Dr. Olaf Ruebenach, co-founder and one of the two managing directors of INGENERIC, sees clear advantages at the Baesweiler site in the Aachen technology region: “The new building and its infrastructure exactly meet our requirements for the efficient production of ultra-precision optics. Not only will we have enough space for the current production volume, we can also continue to expand. Micro-optics is one of the major pace-setting technologies of the 21st century, and we expect significant growth rates.”

Planning and construction of the building are being carried out in cooperation with TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG which, as the parent company of INGENERIC, is also the builder-owner. The building should be ready for occupancy by the end of 2019.