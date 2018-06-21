KAY2 Steel Limited Organises Channel Partner Meet

New Delhi: KAY2 Steel Limited, the youngest and fastest growing TMT Bars players in the country, organised channel partner meet for its Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Uttarakhand based dealers. Shri Sunil Agarwal, Director, Kay2 Steel Ltd and Mr. Sachin Agarwal, Director, Kay2 Steel Ltd addressed the event held at Hotel Vivanta By Taj, New Delhi. Approximately 300 dealers and distributors of these states attended the event.

Addressing the channel partner meet Mr. Sunil Agarwal, Director, KAY2 Steel Ltd. said, “’KAY2 TMT’ has become one of the fastest growing brand in the steel TMT bar segment in North India and this milestone is worth celebrating. We congratulate our channel partners for their strong performance and appreciate their efforts in making ‘Kay2 TMT’ a household name. We are planning to strengthen our presence in the region further by promoting ‘KAY2 TMT’ even in the remotest markets.”

Northern India is a key market for KAY2 Steel Limited owing to the robust real estate and infrastructural development in the region. To meet the growing demand of ‘Kay2 TMT’, Kay 2 Steel Limited has rapidly augmented its production capacity in the region by increasing the number of franchise manufacturing partners. KAY2 Steel Limited sells ‘KAY2 TMT’ through its strong network of 400 dealers and distributors spread across this region.

Addressing the dealers on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Agarwal, Director, KAY2 Steel Ltd. said, “We recognize the contributions of dealers who have played a major role in boosting the sales of ‘KAY2 TMT’. We are looking forward to a formidable and beneficial association with our dealers which should be a win-win for both.”

This meet strengthened the bond between the company and its dealers. During the meet, dealers came forward with suggestions and interacted with company’s senior management. Dealers with strong performance were felicitated by the eminent guests and the event concluded with an entertaining evening.

KAY2 TMT’s unique designed robust ribs, superior strength and ductility makes it much superior to ordinary steel bars. The distinctive design of KAY2 makes it suitable for concrete reinforced structures like bridges, flyovers, dams, thermal and hydel plants, industrial towers, skyline buildings, underground platforms.

About KAY2 Limited:

KAY2 STEEL LIMITED was founded in 2006 with a vision to provide Best Quality TMT Bars at Best Price. Today, KAY2 steel Ltd. become one of the most trusted manufacturers of TMT bars marketed under the brand “KAY2 TMT Bars”. Internationally recognized manufacturing and quality processes, consistency in volumes and assured timely deliveries have made KAY2 TMT, the bars of choice for most construction companies in India. KAY2 TMT bars have revolutionized construction and set industry standards, firmly placing India on the global construction map for the best in class steel bars.

For further information, please visit https://www.kay2steel.com/