Marine Engine Market Share, Size, Comprehensive Analysis and Global Leaders Report | Industry Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:-

Rapid rise in ship building activities in recent times is one of the primary factors driving the demand in the Marine engine market. Increasing demand for luxury vessels as a result of increasing disposable income among individuals has been a major contributor to the increasing demand in the marine engine market. Rise in demand for commercial vessels such as gas carriers and bulk carriers has significantly contributed to the rapid growth of the marine engine market.

The flourishing ship building industries in china, South Korea and Japan is one of the prime factors which has resulted in Asia-Pacific region dominating the Marine Engine market. Rise in maritime trade in this region along with increasing incidence of investment is expected to contribute to the domination of the Asia-pacific region in the marine engine market.

Industry Top Key Players:-

GE Transportation (U.S.)

Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.)

Cummins Inc. (U.S.)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (Germany)

Man Diesel & Turbo Se (Germany)

Wärtsilä Corp (Finland)

Brunswick Corporation (U.S.)

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the Marine Engine industry, tracking market segments across the categorized five geographic regions. The report provides a five-year forecast for the market size in terms of value for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The scope of the study segments the Marine Engine market based on Type, Vessel type.

Global Marine Engine Market Regional Analysis:-

The global marine engine market is estimated to observe a phenomenal growth over the forecast period. This is due to the substantial growth in the number of leisure marine travelers, massive expansion of the global seaborne transport industry, advent of technologically advanced and extremely reliable engines, economic steadiness, and growing individual disposable incomes. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the marine engines market and is also predicted to be the fastest expanding market over the forecast period. The high growth rate is attributed to the growth in the shipbuilding activities, especially in countries such as South Korea, Japan, China and Southeast Asian countries such as