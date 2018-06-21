Releases New Report on the Global Sports Equipment Materials Market 2017 – 2025

The sports industry requires various equipment, and often these equipment are made of different materials which are diverse for each sport. There are several sports equipment such as balls, discs, goals, nets, sticks, bats, clubs, rods, wickets, and racquets. Furthermore, sport equipment consist of player equipment such as shoes (cleats, spikes, track shoes etc.), skis, roller skates, skateboards, surf boards, and snowboards apart from game equipment. Equipment such as helmets, knee & elbow pads, jock straps, guards, and protective vests for player protection, are also used in the sports industry. Each of the mentioned equipment serves a special purpose, and thus is made of suitable materials. Various materials are employed to manufacture these equipment. These materials are usually metals & alloys, textiles, polymers, composites, and wood. Most sports utilize a combination of these materials for the manufacture of all the games and player equipment.

Rising commercialization of several sports followed by the increasing proclivity toward sporting activities to stay fit and relieve stress is propelling the expansion of the sport equipment materials market. People are indulging in various activities to maintain mental and physical health due to the increased awareness about the benefits of sports and outdoor games. This, is in, turn is driving the expansion of the sports equipment and sport equipment materials market. Improving technology and increased research of advance materials is further helping sport equipment manufacturers to produce better game equipment for better performance. Moreover, the increasing popularity of certain sports and tournaments, leagues, and championships is also propelling the expansion of the market for sports equipment materials.

The global sport equipment material market can be segmented into material type, equipment type, and application. In terms of material type, the sport equipment material market can be segmented into metals & alloys, polymers, textiles, composites, wood, bio-materials, stone & minerals, and others. All these materials serve a key purpose in the manufacturing of sport equipment. Metals & alloys are usually employed in sturdier applications such as manufacture of baseball bats, goal posts, bicycles, and shot-puts. Wood is also a widely used material in the sports industry. Polymers are the most widely employed material, due to their durability, lower costs, light weight, flexibility, and ease of manufacturing. This has made polymers the wonder material for the sporting industry. In terms of equipment type, the sport equipment materials market can be segmented into game equipment, player equipment, training equipment, and others. Game equipment consists of all the equipment required for playing the game such as balls, bats, skis, boards, clubs, and discs. The player equipment consist of all the accessories wore by the player to play the sport such as clothing, shoes, and protective gear (helmet, pads, straps etc.). Training equipment consists of belts, bars, weight training equipment such as machines, weights, and ropes.

In terms of geography, the sport equipment materials market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is leading prominent producer of sports equipment materials. Robust expansion in the sports industry in North America and Europe is further propelling the demand for sports equipment materials in the market. The high disposable income in countries of Europe and North America is a key factor fuelling the increase in demand for sport equipment. This, in turn, is boosting the demand for sport equipment materials.

Prominent players operating in the global sport equipment material market are DuPont, BASE SE, ExxonMobil, etc.