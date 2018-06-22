Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Share, Size, Demand, Trend, Leading Key Players and Business Opportunity, 2023

Market Overview:

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 8.28%. Non-Alcoholic Beer market has witnessed substantial innovation in terms of new product launches along with research & development and collaboration. Also, the overall disposable income of the consumer is increasing over the past few years which in turn leads to surge in sales of non-alcoholic beer during the forecast period.

Non-alcoholic beer refers to low-alcohol content beverage prepared by the fermentation of major ingredients such as malt, hop, water and sometimes yeast (to accelerate the process). The production of non-alcoholic beer is carried out under the controlled process of malting with a set temperature and pH. Removal of alcohol is performed by various techniques such as vacuum distillation, reverse osmosis, or by restricting the ability of the yeast to ferment wort. Every brewery has its own methods and trade secrets on manufacturing non-alcoholic beer.

Amidst the free market structure and low structural rigidities, high rates of economic and demographic growth are also indirectly contributing to the growth of non-alcoholic beer market. Rising consumer awareness, informed consumers with clear perceptions and willingness to engage in buying healthy goods are some of the elements that come together and fuel the demand of non-alcoholic beer globally. The consumer behavior includes the rate of adoption of new innovative products and their spending decision and as consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of non-alcoholic beer, the adoption rate of non-alcoholic beer has been rising. With growing consumers’ health awareness and pursuit of healthy lifestyle, as well as corresponding purchasing behaviors, has opened up new market opportunities for industrial players to tap the unexplored market horizons.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in non-alcoholic beer, multiple product launch by non-alcoholic beer market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

Bernard Brewery (Czech Republic)

Suntory Beer (Japan)

Heineken N.V. (Netherland)

Erdinger Weibbrau (Germany)

Big Drop Brewing Co. (U.K.)

Krombacher Brauerei (Germany) and

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (Belgium)

The market players have increased their level of investment in research to identify right formulation and to improve product functionality in order to capture lion’s share and create brand recognition in non-alcoholic beer market. Manufacturers indulge in maintaining transparency and allow food traceability in order to manage and mitigate risk and lowering the impact of recalls and lowering liability costs. The global non-alcoholic beer market is segmented on the basis type, raw material, process and regions of non-alcoholic beer.

Industry Segment:

The global non-alcoholic beer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Among these, North America is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. North America is estimated to reach to USD 2.07 Billion by the end of 2023. The region is projected to grow at a substantial growth of 7.40% during the review period of 2017-2023. However, RoW region is also estimated to grow at a high pace as compare to the other region owing to the increasing acceptance of non-alcoholic beer instead of the other alcoholic beverages.

Target Audience:

Raw material suppliers

Non- alcoholic beer manufacturers

E-commerce companies

Traders, importers and exporters

End users

Retailers and wholesalers

