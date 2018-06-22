Synchros and Resolvers Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Synchro resolver and synchros are transducing components. Synchros are typically used to measure the rotating machine angle, for example, an antenna platform. They are rotary transformers with typically fixed stator windings. Generally all synchros are alike in construction and have a rotor, and depending on the type, with normally one-three windings and have the ability to revolve inside a rotor assembly. The synchro resolver is a type of synchro wherein the windings are moved at 90 degrees to each other unlike that in synchros where the displacement takes place through 120 degrees mechanically.

Resolver uses the sinusoidal relation between the output voltage and the angle of the rotor shaft. The resolver comes in various combinations of transformation ratios and winding configurations. It can be considered as alternative form of angular transducer which is generally used in applications that need conversion between polar and rectangular coordinates, trigonometric computations and the reception of angular position by the rotor shafts. Resolvers are analog devices and generally find their use in computation. There should be proper alignment of the synchros and resolvers irrespective of the applications.

There are two types of synchros, namely control systems and torque systems. Some of the torque units can be applied as control units but vice versa is not true. Resolvers also has different types, namely, two pole resolvers, multi-pole resolvers, receiver resolvers and differential resolvers. Some types of resolvers comprise of both two and multi pole resolvers which are used in applications where there are multiple windings for accurate positions and absolute positions are required. There also related type of resolver called transolver (which combines three phased winding as in a synchro and a two phased winding as in a resolver).

Synchros and Resolvers Market: Growth Drivers

The need to get synchronised signal formats in order to provide a bridge between new and old technologies as accelerated the growth of the synchros and resolves market. Synchro systems are used in critical applications owing to their versatility. New developments in synchros like the three speed synchro systems and multi speed synchros for various acute applications have facilitated the adoption and thereby contributed to the growth of their market.

There are many advantages of resolvers such as easy mount possible wherever the measurement of angle is required, provides signal isolation, provides common-mode rejection of interference and also withstands severe conditions such as temperature, oil, dust as well as vibrations and shocks. Moreover, they are extensively used in aerospace, military and other commercial operations and the developments in these sectors have prompted the use of synchros and resolvers to a good extent. These factors contributed to the growth of the synchros and resolvers market.

Synchros and Resolvers Market: Growth Challenges

New technologies not only improvised the synchros and resolvers, but have also introduced new systems for special applications as a replacement for synchros and resolvers. The fruition of the solid state transducers and glass cockpit have reduced the adoption of synchros. This can be major hindrances for the growth of the synchros and resolvers market.

Synchros and Resolvers Market: Companies

The companies involved in the manufacturing of synchros and resolvers are Baumer Group, Honeywell Sensing and Control, Pepperl+Fuchs GB Ltd., Renishaw, Moog, Muirhead Aerospace (an Ametek Aerospace and Defence company), Tyco Electronics, LORD MicroStrain Sensing Systems and ETLG Inertial Aerosystems.