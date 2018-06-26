Adsorbents Market to Reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027, with India Accounting for Majority Market Share

A new detailed study titled “Adsorbents Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report, the adsorbents market is likely to reach a valuation of over US$ 6.6 billion by the end of 2027. The research study offers in-depth insights and analysis on the key factors driving the growth of the adsorbents market around the globe.

For Download free Sample report Visit @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4784

The research study offers in-depth analysis and insights on the adsorbents market around the globe. According to the study, increasing investment in petroleum refineries around the globe, combined with growing applications in the pharmaceutical industry are some of the key factors driving the growth of the adsorbents market. However, according to the report, high cost of adsorbents combined is one of the restraining factors for the adsorbents market.

The report segments the global adsorbent market into application market, product type market and region market. The application segment is further divided into chemicals, food processing, air separation and drying, refinery & petrochemicals, water treatment, pharmaceuticals and others. The product type segment is sub-segmented into activated carbon, polymeric adsorbents, clay, activated alumina and silica gel. On the basis of product type, molecular sieve is likely to account for the largest revenue share of the market. Growing application of molecular sieves in various end-use industries is a key factor promoting growth of this segment. By application, the report estimates petroleum and petrochemicals segment to account for the highest revenue share of the market.

Need more detailed information, Feel free to Visit – https://www.mrrse.com/global-adsorbents-market

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are India, North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, and Middle East & Africa. According to the report, APEJ will continue to one of the leading markets for adsorbents globally. The market in APEJ is concentrated in India, and it is likely that the status quo will remain unchanged during the assessment period. Asia Pacific is likely to hold nearly US$ 1.7 Bn in market value during the assessment period.

The business intelligence study also offers unbiased and accurate analysis on the competitive landscape in the market. The business and product strategies of some of the leading companies in the market have been analyzed in detail in the research study. According to the research study, some of the leading companies in the market include Arkema Group, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Adsorbents Carbons, BASF SE, Sorbead India, Universal Carbons, Global Absorbents Pvt. Ltd., and Axens S.A.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4784