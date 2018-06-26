Big Stack launches its First Collection, ‘Amalgamation’ inspired by the game of Poker

26th June 2018, New Delhi: Inspired by the game of skill, ‘Poker’, Big Stack today launched the ‘Amalgamation’ collection. Marking a new chapter in India’s fashion scene, this collection, comprises of poker-inspired smart casual garments and signature unisex poker caps.

The design element for this collection has been based on the concept of distraction. This concept has been practiced by many poker players worldwide, who use some or the other clothing disguise to distract the opponent. Taking this into consideration, Big Stack has designed its Amalgamation collection using colors, patterns, and motifs for distraction purposes, giving an edge to the player in his game. The collection is made of lightweight breathable fabric which makes it easier for poker players to play for longer hours.

Speaking about the Collection, Mr. Rai Sahib Singh Khurana, Founder, Big Stack said,” Our Amalgamation collection has been designed and curated keeping poker community in mind. They say it’s a game of luck, however, at Big Stack, we believe and promote it as a game of skill. Each of our garment reflects some or the other characteristic of a poker player. The collection is marketed digitally pan India on our website and on major e-commerce websites. We wish to continue our support to the poker industry in India by spreading the message of this skill game through our clothes.”

Each of the garments manifests the iconic ‘crest’ which bears its roots back to the German and Swiss culture, where the shield was considered to be highest of the suit, in the pack of cards. Also, the logo of a King is iconic to Big Stack as it depicts the highest ranking face card in Poker. This crest and the logo make the signature symbols of Big Stack clothing.