Digital Crosspoint Switches Market: Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market

Digital crosspoint switches are considered as the next generation, advanced high speed packet switches. These switches are specifically designed for application in enterprise and metro networking systems for transferring digital information including data and voice traffic at a faster rate.

Additionally, these switches are suited for broadcasting or transporting quality video data over the internet. Internet service providers, data centers, telecom central offices, and storage area networks utilizes or incorporates these switches, primarily for transporting digital information and data over public and private networks. Increasing penetration of internet in developing regions, along with evolving new applications, is creating new demand for high end digital crosspoint switches.

Some of the major factors driving the growth global digital crosspoint switches market is owed to the explosion of digital information including video and voice traffic during the past few years. Exponential increase in quantity of data is leading to significant demand for broadband communication network.

Efficient functioning of broadband communication network is aided by advanced digital crosspoint switches, driving the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, digital crosspoint switches supports a large number of protocols particularly specific to the data centers. Ability of digital crosspoint switches to support several protocols, data streams and clock sources is considered as another major factor driving the global digital crosspoint switches market growth.

Demand for high quality, high speed data and video transport is driving evolution of broadband networks. These digital data within the data centers are moved to storage devices through public and private networks through regional and international locations at a rapid pace. This in turn is driving the demand for advanced high end digital crosspoint switches creating new opportunities for digital crosspoint switches market in future.

Additionally, demand for less expensive, compact and powerful digital crosspoint switches is further paving new opportunities for new and existing players in the digital crosspoint switch market. Overall the global digital crosspoint switch market is expected to see a robust growth due to increase in investment in network infrastructure equipments and communication semiconductors during the forecast period.

On the basis of application of global digital crosspoint switches, the market can be categorized into: commercial, military, avionics, medical, and industrial among others. Major challenge faced by digital crosspoint switch manufacturers is to provide with higher data rate and larger number of ports to customers or end-users.

The market is segmented on the basis of geography into four regions: North America, Asia pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific region have higher growth potential due to presence of developing countries such as India and China. Moreover, regions such as Africa and Latin America are expected to see a robust growth during the forecast period with expansion of telecom industry and increasing penetration of broadband network in these regions.

Some of the key players in this market are: Mindspeed Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., and Vitesse Semiconductor Corporation. Other participants in the digital crosspoint switches market include: LSI Corporation, Hittite Microwave Corporation, Intersil Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Micrel Inc., Semtech Corporation and Maxim Integrated among others.